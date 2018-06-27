Power struggle in BJP for Kerala party chief post

Covai Post Network

KOCHI: A tug of war has begun in the BJP in Kerala over appointment of next State unit party chief.

With former State unit chief Kummamam Rajasekharan moving out as Mizoram Governor, party leaders from several communities, forward and backward, have started lobbying to get their men elevated to the top post.

While one faction is batting for K Surendran, who belongs to the Ezhava community, another wants P S Sreedharan Pillai elevated. Surendran also has the backing of V. Muraleedharan, MP and Pillai the support of many members of party national committee.

Sources say party leaders have forgotten the SNDP Yogam that represents the backward Ezhava community led by Vellappally Natesan and the help iBJP received during the last Assembly elections.

“Without SNDP Yogam’s support, the BJP would have become a third force in the State,” sources added.

However, party leaders deny reports about factionalism in the State unit. “The entire thing has been created by the media. The decision of the high command will be final and nobody can

influence the top leaders of the party,” a State committee member told The Covai Post.

“Any member capable of working for the welfare of the party and can dedicate himself for party development will be the natural choice. The party’s national chief is visiting Kerala on July 3 and a decision will be taken before that,” he added.