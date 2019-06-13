Powerful relationship analytics coupled with governance information are taking law firms to the next level

by businesswireindia.com

Keeping pace with changing market dynamics, clients, their key decisionmakers, corporate networks and competitors, is vital for law firms to continually add value, differentiate and unlock new business development opportunities.

CGLytics and Manzama have joined forces to drive business development and opportunities for world leading law firms. Through this partnership, law firms gain access to intuitive relationship mapping tools, revealing connections between corporate decisionmakers, their peers, as well as finding the easiest and shortest way to connect, which is not an easy feat. Clients can keep track of key executive movements and corporate changes by receiving daily or weekly updates and alerts.

CGLytics’ extensive database provides access to hundreds of thousands of comprehensive profiles of business leaders including their compensation arrangements and corporate networks of more than 5,500 globally listed companies. Its powerful relationship mapping algorithm maps over 1.3 million connections between directors, executives and key business leaders across the globe.

Accessing the broadest and deepest global corporate governance data set available in the market today, law firms are able to perform a deep-dive on corporate governance practices, enabling them to provide top quality services to their clients, by analyzing their peer practices and quickly spotting potential inefficiencies that may put them at risk of shareholder activism.

“We’re delighted to partner with CGLytics to deliver law firms with actionable relationship analytics and first-class corporate governance intelligence,” explained Peter Ozolin, CEO from Manzama. “The joint service offerings will allow our customers to easily perform due diligence on key decisionmakers, uncover new connections and find the most effective way to establish relationships with new targets. At the same time obtaining deeper corporate governance intelligence to take their corporate governance advisory work to the next level.”

Aniel Mahabier, Founder and CEO of CGLytics described the partnership as “one of our most exciting collaborations. Our unique and powerful relationship mapping algorithm combined with actionable corporate governance information in one system will drive law firms to take their business to another level and provide the best possible advice to their clients.”

Law firms that are interested in easily uncovering new relationships and expanding their business network reach for client management and development activities, along with leveraging best of class corporate governance data, get in touch with Manzama today.

About Manzama

Manzama sets the bar when it comes to finding crucial information for organisations. Since 2010, they have been the leading provider of current awareness and market intelligence solutions to professional service organizations around the globe. They provide intuitive search and sharing tools, user-friendly implementation, and integrations into numerous best-in-class third-party platforms. Using sophisticated search algorithms and cutting-edge machine learning techniques, Manzama delivers critical insights that help teams better serve their clients, make informed business decisions, and support knowledge and business development initiatives.

About CGLytics

CGLytics is transforming the way corporate governance decisions are made. Combining the broadest corporate governance dataset, with the most comprehensive analytics tools, CGLytics empowers corporations, investors and professional services to instantly perform a governance health check and make better informed decisions. From unique Pay for Performance analytics and peer comparison tools, to board effectiveness insights, companies and investors have access to the most comprehensive source of governance information at their fingertips – powering the insights required for good modern governance.

