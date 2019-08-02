Pradeep Nair Appointed to Lead Vmware’s India Business; Arun Parameswaran Takes on APJ-Wide Enterprise Leadership

by businesswireindia.com

VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced the appointment of Pradeep Nair to the role of vice president and managing director, India for VMware. Arun Parameswaran, who has been in-charge of the India business for the past 5 years, will now lead VMware’s enterprise business in the region as vice president, enterprise business, Asia Pacific and Japan.Duncan Hewett, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Asia Pacific and Japan said: “Every enterprise on a journey towards digital transformation is challenged with operationalizing and scaling their business while innovating on the go. We’ve had tremendous learnings from our customers in India and with Arun’s leadership we’re looking at leveraging these across enterprises in Asia-Pacific and Japan. This is a fantastic time to join VMware and I am delighted to welcome Pradeep to the team and continue to deliver great outcomes for our customers.”Prior to joining VMware, Pradeep Nair was the Managing Director of India and South Asia operations at Autodesk, Inc. over the last six years. With more than 20 years in the IT industry, he has deep knowledge of SaaS and subscription business transformation and has built strategic partnerships across the region. In the past he has also worked with IBM Software Group, led IBM's developer relations and academic initiatives that drove mass- adoption of IBM technology among India's significant developer and student communities. Pradeep is an engineer from the University of Bombay and an alumnus of IIM Calcutta.Over the last five years, Arun Parameswaran has transformed the country’s business by building solid customer relationships. He has a strong track record of working collaboratively with customers and partners to help architect solutions with VMware’s technologies, and VMware will be drawing from his deep experience to help enterprise customers across Asia Pacific and Japan.India is key part of VMware’s global strategy with Sales and R&D operations. In 2018, VMware announced a US$2 billion in VMware-specific investment in India over five years as part of the company’s overall global investment strategy. VMware is also committed to inclusion of women in the workforce and driving sustainability across its offices. VMware’s women return to work program, VMinclusion Taara, launched in 2018 is committed to helping provide skills and certifications to 15,000 women in order to bring them back to the IT workforce in India. VMware India has also certified its major sites with US Green Building Council’s (USGBC) Leadership in Energy and Environment Design (LEED) standards, with sites in Bangalore and Pune being either Platinum or Gold certified (or in the process of certification) and 80 percent of the company’s floor area in the country achieving LEED standards.Source: Businesswire