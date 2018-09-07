Prathem Bazar a Unique Home Shopping and Online Concept Launched for Indian Consumers

Prathem Link D2H Service has recently launched Prathem Bazar, Home Shopping Channel – 24/7 and a next-gen start-up in TV Commerce & Online segment in India. The one-stop shop for all Categories quality checked products direct from factory like Electronics, home appliances and other indispensable needs of everyday life will bring an ease to consumers by making the whole experience of buying easier with faster delivery, better quality and top brands on board.

Vikas Calla CMO Prathem Bazar, Ashutosh Bajpai MD Prathem Bazar, Rohit Srivastav CEO Katyayani Channel, Devinder Verma Director & CEO Prathem Bazar (From Left to Right)

Prathem Bazar (Aap ke Liye) the pioneer in TV and online shopping in India is a leading interactive, multi-channel retailer that bridges the gap among customers, dealers and market enthusiasts that binds buyers and sellers in a productive network. Prathem Bazar works on a complete different business model with updated ERP software technology and group of technical experts that give its users a complete home shopping experience. Customers can choose from a wide range of products from mobiles, kitchen appliances to electronics, from the comfort of their home and online.

Prathem Bazar Team

On the launch, Ashutosh Bajpai, Managing Director of Prathem Link D2h Services Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are extremely happy to announce our new step of entering into the television segment. Prathem Bazar will make the whole experience of buying easier for customers from tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Our vision is to reach out to every household of the country with the maximum products in every category.”

The new channel will bring together a perfect balance between TV and online shopping at one single platform, which could tap the Indian market on a broader scale. With quality and value mixed, the brand thrives to provide an exceptional experience and convenience to its customers. The brand is soon looking to expand in the International market as well.

About Prathem Link D2H Services Private Limited

Prathem Link D2H Services Private Limited is a systems integrator which was founded in 2012. It is a group of technical experts who dare to think and shape the thoughts. The professional staff consists of best media broadcasting & IT talent in the industry who are capable of developing the art of Live Broadcast solutions for the clients. It provides Gen Next technological products to Broadcasters to get the best results on time and in an economical way. The company provides turnkey solutions for News & Entertainment solution, Archival, IP Streaming solution and having the caliber to provide a solution to any Complex Project.

The brand is adding more feathers to its portfolio by adding Prathem Bazar 24X7 Home Shopping Network and Prathem News (Online News Portal). Prathem news newly launched News Web Portal which is taken care by CEO Mr. Sanjay Kaushik. He is having 30 years of wide experience in media Industry.