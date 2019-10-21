Praxian Global Announces the Opening of a New Office in Gurugram

Praxian Global, the next-gen technology-led management consulting, analytics and market research firm, opens a new office in Gurugram, taking the total number of its worldwide offices to 5. Through this expansion, Praxis is focused on growth, and serving its broadening client base in the region with some key clients in the Financial Services, Internet and Ecommerce, and Healthcare segments. The new facility in Delhi-NCR will enable broader coverage for existing clients and deeper coordination with industry bodies for the company.

“Opening our largest office in Delhi-NCR is a testament to a promising growth and business expansion in the region. The new office is livelier, tech-enabled, and provides a collaborative workspace for our employees, enabling us to serve clients better,” said Madhur Singhal, Managing Director, Praxis Global Alliance. “Its location will give us access to a very large pool of expert talent to fuel the continued growth of Praxian Global and our associated brands Praxis Global Alliance, PraxDigital, PGA Labs, and PGA Talent. I want to thank all our clients, employees, domain leaders and suppliers for believing in us, and helping us deliver Superior Outcomes for brands globally,” Singhal added.

Praxis has built an extensive presence across the country with key offices in Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Singapore solving the toughest business problems with practical solutions, for clients across 15 key business verticals. With this new office, the company is set to explore newer avenues of expansion in people, projects, and potential.

Emphasizing the way forward, Aryaman Tandon, Director, and Head of PGA Labs said, “The expansion we have been able to achieve is remarkable. Our employees’ obsession with quality has multiplied the purpose of delivering increased momentum for our clients. Our flexible and practical approach has been helping us deliver the business advisory of the future, which is more practical and quickly-actionable.”

As the industry’s premier knowledge solutions provider, and one of the fastest-growing consulting and market research firms in India, Praxian Global’s goal is to empower its clients take control of their digital futures by illuminating what’s next.

“We are delighted to be in our new, smart facility. Praxis is growing fast and the team is committed to go beyond traditional strategy consulting and offer #digital2030 advisory to clients. With our future-ready, agile capabilities in tech transformation, design thinking, change management, sustainability, and performance improvement, this expansion further enhances our operational efficiencies,” said Parul Singh, Head of Marketing, Praxis Global Alliance.

About Praxis

Praxian Global is the next-gen management consulting and business research services firm revolutionizing the way consulting projects are delivered. It delivers practical solutions to the toughest business problems by uniquely combining domain practitioner expertise, AI-led research approaches, and digital technologies. The company operates four business units including Praxis Global Alliance offering pre-deal support, commercial due diligence, post-acquisition value creation, practitioner-led business advisory and consulting for business enablement, PraxDigital™ delivering data engineering and analytics, AI, OpenData and visualization solutions, PGA Labs focused on technology-led business and market research and tools, and PGA Talent driving superior results for clients through people management and consulting. Present in 4 locations in India and Singapore, Praxian Global works with C-suite to the front-line executives across business streams helping them with end-to-end business enablement, organizational transformation and revenue maximization support in an agile environment.

