01 Oct 2019, Edition - 1540, Tuesday
Praxis Media Announces Winners of Its National Healthcare Excellence Awards, 2019 in New Delhi

by businesswireindia.com

October 1, 2019

Business Wire India
On Sunday, September 29, 2019 the National Healthcare Excellence Awards, 2019 were held at Hotel The Park, New Delhi amidst the elites of the healthcare sector. The National Healthcare Excellence Awards are organized, each year, by India’s leading media and marketing group, Praxis Media to celebrate and recognize those Achievers, Innovators and Leaders of the healthcare sector for their commitment to excellence, best practices and innovative strategies for the continuing development of the healthcare sector.
 
With this year’s theme being “AIM. BELIEVE. ACHIEVE.”, the National Healthcare Excellence Awards were presented to around 55 winners at 5 different levels. The exacting and daunting feat of zeroing-in on the winners was achieved by Praxis Media, with the support from its associates and partners, after an elaborate and meticulous selection process which included inviting nominations from potential nominees, substantial research & surveys, collation of feedback & opinions, screening based on pre-determined judging parameters and subsequently choosing the winners through an independent jury panel. The significant parameters which were considered for selecting the winners included Qualification & Professional Experience, Infrastructure & Facilities, Market Presence & Competition, Growth & Profitability, Quality & Operational Excellence, Financial & Business Acumen, Innovation & Novelty in Services, Ingenuity and Imagination, Sustainability & Environmental Awareness, Job & Impact Potential, Client/Customer & Industry Feedback, Use of Technology & Trends, Efforts for Risk & Setback Mitigation, Previous Awards & Achievements etc. 
 
The event was graced by an elite panel of guests and dignitaries that included names like Shri Chetan Chauhan – Hon’ble Cabinet Minister, Government of UP & Former Cricketer, Indian Cricket Team, Shri Chetan Sharma – Former Cricketer, Indian Cricket Team, and Honorary Brigadier Dr. Anil Kohli – Former President, Dental Council of India.
 
National Healthcare Excellence Awards, an initiative of Praxis Media, in association with Healthcare Leaders – India’s leading online healthcare resource were instituted to recognize and felicitate the achievements and the work done by individuals and organizations in maintaining excellent healthcare services with commendable commitment, exemplary approach and innovative vision which is an inspiration in itself. The initiative was well supported by Healthcare Executive – Media Partner, Medgate Today – Magazine Partner, The Pharma Times – Associate Partner and Healthcare Leaders – Brand Partner, who echoed the same objective of healthcare excellence.
 
A comprehensive list of winners of the National Healthcare Excellence Awards, 2019:
 
Deardent Dental CareBest Upcoming Dental Clinic in Kochi, Dr. Prateek Aggarwal Best Dental Surgeon in Ghaziabad, Dr. Kunaal AgrawalBest Consultant Orthodontist in Bhopal, Dr. Rohit NairBest Consultant Dentist in Bangalore, Dr. Rakshit Vijay Sinai KhandeparkerService Excellence Award for Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in Goa, Oralcare.co.inBest Upcoming Multi-Speciality Dental Clinic in Maharashtra, Dr. Navneet DinodiaBest Ayurveda Specialist in Haryana, Dr. Shyam Sunder SoniBest Joint Replacement Surgeon in Jaipur, MOM IVF & Research CentreBest Fertility and IVF Centre in Hyderabad, Mrs. Aarti SinhaBest Alternative Healer in Central India, Dr. Amit VaidBest Aesthetic Cosmetologist in Jammu & Kashmir, Dr. Siddharth VermaBest Upcoming Neurosurgeon in Rajasthan, Sarji HospitalBest Maternity and Child Care Hospital in Karnataka, Matrika Fertility CenterBest Emerging IVF Center in Telangana, Dr. Vyom BhargavaBest Consultant Neurosurgeon in Punjab, Noble Vitiligo ClinicBest Skin Clinic in Bangalore, Dr. Sanjay AggarwalBest Laparoscopic Surgeon in Haryana, Cygnus Super Speciality Hospital, KaithalBest Super Speciality Hospital in Haryana, Dr. Sanjiv GoyalBest Consultant Paediatrician in Punjab, Dr. Dhananjay SinghBest Wellness and Spiritual Coach in Uttarakhand, Sparkle Dental HubBest Multi-Speciality Dental Clinic in Asansol, Dr. Hitesh DilliwalBest Dental Surgeon in Ujjain, Dr. Abdul Rahim KhanBest Orthodontist in Karnataka, Conceive IVFBest Upcoming Fertility Centre in India, Dr. Jatin Mittal Best Homeo-Aesthetic Consultant in Delhi, Meera Dental ClinicBest Multi-Speciality Dental Clinic in Bharatpur, Arch Dental – Best Upcoming Multi-Speciality Dental Clinic in Himachal Pradesh, Sanortho Physio Rehab ClinicBest Physiotherapy Clinic in Delhi, Dr. Ankita BhargavaBest Consultant Nutritionist in Bangalore, Divine Dental SolutionsBest Multi-Speciality Dental Clinic in Greater Noida, Elite Ayurveda ServicesBest Ayurveda Clinic for Psoriasis in Karnataka, Dr. Sanjay VyasBest Ayurveda Specialist in Rajasthan, Dr. Deepak GargBest Consultant Urologist in Uttarakhand, Neurotherapy Healthcare CentreBest Neurotherapy Centre in Delhi, Dr. Jitendra SainiMost Promising Homeopathic Physician in Rajasthan, Dr. Tara AryaBest Consultant Gynaecologist in Nainital, Dr. Ashish JainBest Knee Replacement Surgeon in Delhi, Dr. Manjeet Rathi JakharBest Dental Surgeon in Delhi, Dr. Joyner Crystaline Mesquita (PT)Best Consultant Physiotherapist in Goa, Dr. Sanjay Kumar SaxenaBest Consultant Neurologist in North India, Dr. Sabadra’s Advanced Dentistry CentreBest Multi-Speciality Dental Clinic in Western India, WelltopiaBest Healthcare OPD Chain in Uttar Pradesh, Sneh Hospital & IVF CentreBest Fertility and IVF Hospital in Gujarat, Dr. Palak U. ShahBest Upcoming Consultant Physiotherapist in Gujarat, Dr. Milan AgrawalBest Consultant Cosmetologist in Gujarat, Anvi Ayurved Treatment Centre and Training Institute Best Ayurveda Treatment Centre in Western India, Dr. Vishwannath HiremathBest Consultant Dentist in South India, Dr. Ravi Pratap Best Endodontist in Delhi & NCR, Walter BushnellBest Pharmaceutical Brand of the Year, Dr. Kumar Pallav (PT)Best Upcoming Physiotherapist in Jharkhand, Morbros India Private LimitedMost Admired Brand in OT Tables and Lights, MeddoMost Innovative Healthcare Delivery Company of the Year, Medgate TodayIndia’s Top Health and Medical Magazine.
 
Apart from this, in order to promote imagination, storytelling, creativity and awareness in children, Praxis Media in association with Healthcare Leaders organized "Body Fit hai to Mind Hit hai" Poster Design Contest. Out of all the submissions received, Ms. Ritisha Sinha, from Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh was declared winner of the contest.
 
The Founder-Director of the company, Mrs. Swagatika Patel Singh was also present at the function and said, “Each winner have exemplified excellence and typify the very best of healthcare practices and ethics. The National Healthcare Excellence Awards, 2019 are a small token of appreciation from Praxis Media to all these inspirational individuals and organization. These recognitions will further strengthen their ability to steer their objective through turbulent times, apply the best of the professional modules to manage and keep their missions afloat.”
Source: Businesswire

