Praxis Media Announces Winners of Its National Healthcare Excellence Awards, 2019 in New Delhi

A comprehensive list of winners of the National Healthcare Excellence Awards, 2019:

On Sunday, September 29, 2019 the National Healthcare Excellence Awards, 2019 were held at Hotel The Park, New Delhi amidst the elites of the healthcare sector. The National Healthcare Excellence Awards are organized, each year, by India’s leading media and marketing group, Praxis Media to celebrate and recognize those Achievers, Innovators and Leaders of the healthcare sector for their commitment to excellence, best practices and innovative strategies for the continuing development of the healthcare sector.With this year’s theme being “AIM. BELIEVE. ACHIEVE.”, the National Healthcare Excellence Awards were presented to around 55 winners at 5 different levels. The exacting and daunting feat of zeroing-in on the winners was achieved by Praxis Media, with the support from its associates and partners, after an elaborate and meticulous selection process which included inviting nominations from potential nominees, substantial research & surveys, collation of feedback & opinions, screening based on pre-determined judging parameters and subsequently choosing the winners through an independent jury panel. The significant parameters which were considered for selecting the winners included Qualification & Professional Experience, Infrastructure & Facilities, Market Presence & Competition, Growth & Profitability, Quality & Operational Excellence, Financial & Business Acumen, Innovation & Novelty in Services, Ingenuity and Imagination, Sustainability & Environmental Awareness, Job & Impact Potential, Client/Customer & Industry Feedback, Use of Technology & Trends, Efforts for Risk & Setback Mitigation, Previous Awards & Achievements etc.The event was graced by an elite panel of guests and dignitaries that included names like– Hon’ble Cabinet Minister, Government of UP & Former Cricketer, Indian Cricket Team,– Former Cricketer, Indian Cricket Team, and– Former President, Dental Council of India.National Healthcare Excellence Awards, an initiative of Praxis Media, in association with Healthcare Leaders – India’s leading online healthcare resource were instituted to recognize and felicitate the achievements and the work done by individuals and organizations in maintaining excellent healthcare services with commendable commitment, exemplary approach and innovative vision which is an inspiration in itself. The initiative was well supported by– Media Partner,– Magazine Partner– Associate Partner and– Brand Partnerwho echoed the same objective of healthcare excellence.– Best Upcoming Dental Clinic in Kochi,– Best Dental Surgeon in Ghaziabad,– Best Consultant Orthodontist in Bhopal,– Best Consultant Dentist in Bangalore,– Service Excellence Award for Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in Goa,– Best Upcoming Multi-Speciality Dental Clinic in Maharashtra,– Best Ayurveda Specialist in Haryana,– Best Joint Replacement Surgeon in Jaipur,– Best Fertility and IVF Centre in Hyderabad,– Best Alternative Healer in Central India,– Best Aesthetic Cosmetologist in Jammu & Kashmir,– Best Upcoming Neurosurgeon in Rajasthan,– Best Maternity and Child Care Hospital in Karnataka,– Best Emerging IVF Center in Telangana,– Best Consultant Neurosurgeon in Punjab,– Best Skin Clinic in Bangalore,– Best Laparoscopic Surgeon in Haryana,– Best Super Speciality Hospital in Haryana,– Best Consultant Paediatrician in Punjab,– Best Wellness and Spiritual Coach in Uttarakhand,– Best Multi-Speciality Dental Clinic in Asansol,– Best Dental Surgeon in Ujjain,– Best Orthodontist in Karnataka,– Best Upcoming Fertility Centre in India,– Best Homeo-Aesthetic Consultant in Delhi,– Best Multi-Speciality Dental Clinic in Bharatpur,– Best Upcoming Multi-Speciality Dental Clinic in Himachal Pradesh,– Best Physiotherapy Clinic in Delhi,– Best Consultant Nutritionist in Bangalore,– Best Multi-Speciality Dental Clinic in Greater Noida,– Best Ayurveda Clinic for Psoriasis in Karnataka,– Best Ayurveda Specialist in Rajasthan,– Best Consultant Urologist in Uttarakhand,– Best Neurotherapy Centre in Delhi,– Most Promising Homeopathic Physician in Rajasthan,– Best Consultant Gynaecologist in Nainital,– Best Knee Replacement Surgeon in Delhi,– Best Dental Surgeon in Delhi,– Best Consultant Physiotherapist in Goa,– Best Consultant Neurologist in North India,– Best Multi-Speciality Dental Clinic in Western India,– Best Healthcare OPD Chain in Uttar Pradesh,– Best Fertility and IVF Hospital in Gujarat,– Best Upcoming Consultant Physiotherapist in Gujarat,– Best Consultant Cosmetologist in Gujarat,– Best Ayurveda Treatment Centre in Western India,– Best Consultant Dentist in South India,– Best Endodontist in Delhi & NCR,– Best Pharmaceutical Brand of the Year,– Best Upcoming Physiotherapist in Jharkhand,– Most Admired Brand in OT Tables and Lights,– Most Innovative Healthcare Delivery Company of the Year,– India’s Top Health and Medical Magazine.Apart from this, in order to promote imagination, storytelling, creativity and awareness in children, Praxis Media in association with Healthcare Leaders organized "Poster Design Contest. Out of all the submissions received, Ms. Ritisha Sinha, from Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh was declared winner of the contest.The Founder-Director of the company, Mrs. Swagatika Patel Singh was also present at the function and said, “Each winner have exemplified excellence and typify the very best of healthcare practices and ethics. The National Healthcare Excellence Awards, 2019 are a small token of appreciation from Praxis Media to all these inspirational individuals and organization. These recognitions will further strengthen their ability to steer their objective through turbulent times, apply the best of the professional modules to manage and keep their missions afloat.”Source: Businesswire