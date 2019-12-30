Praxis Media Group Announces Winners of Its National Quality Excellence Awards, 2019 in New Delhi

by businesswireindia.com

A comprehensive list of winners of the National Quality Excellence Awards, 2019:

On Sunday, December 29, 2019, the National Quality Excellence Awards, 2019 were held at Hotel Vivanta by Taj, New Delhi amidst the elites of the industry. The National Quality Excellence Awards was organized by India’s leading media and marketing group, Praxis Media to recognize, celebrate and encourage Quality and aimed to honor the Achievers, Innovators and Leaders from an array of sectors and disciplines signifying their innovation, dedication, ethics, achievement and quality excellence.With this year’s theme being “AIM. BELIEVE. ACHIEVE.”, the National Quality Excellence Awards were presented to around 50 winners at 5 different levels. The exacting and daunting feat of zeroing-in on the winners was achieved by Praxis Media, with the support from its associates and partners, after an elaborate and meticulous selection process which included inviting nominations from potential nominees, substantial research & surveys, collation of feedback & opinions, screening based on pre-determined judging parameters and subsequently choosing the winners through an independent jury panel. The significant parameters which were considered for selecting the winners included Qualification & Professional Experience, Infrastructure & Facilities, Market Presence & Competition, Growth & Profitability, Quality & Operational Excellence, Financial & Business Acumen, Innovation & Novelty in Services, Ingenuity and Imagination, Sustainability & Environmental Awareness, Job & Impact Potential, Client/Customer & Industry Feedback, Use of Technology & Trends, Efforts for Risk & Setback Mitigation, Previous Awards & Achievements etc.The event was graced by the Chief Guest of the day,Ace Shooter and India’s First & the only Olympic Gold Medalist.National Quality Excellence Awards, an initiative of Praxis Media Group, in association with Quality Congress – Nation’s premier online identifier and online resource of quality products, businesses and services were instituted to recognize and felicitate the achievements and the work done by individuals and organizations in maintaining excellent quality services with commendable commitment, exemplary approach and innovative vision which is an inspiration in itself. The initiative was well supported by– Media Partner,– Digital Magazine Partner– Digital Media Partner and– Brand Partnerwho echoed the same objective of quality excellence.– Best Cosmetic Oral Surgeon and Smile Designer in Delhi,– Best Senior Secondary School in Delhi & NCR,– Best Public School in New Delhi,– Best Retina Surgeon in New Delhi,– Best Psychologist in India,– Best Neuro Centre in India,– Best Green Building Hospital in Haryana,– Best Consultant Dentist in Madhya Pradesh,– Best Civil Services Coaching in Andhra Pradesh,– Best Pre-School in Pune,– Best Architect and Design Firm in Telangana,– Best Architecture and Interior Designing Firm in Uttar Pradesh,– Best Upcoming Cancer Care Hospital in Madhya Pradesh,– Best Senior Secondary School in Himachal Pradesh,Best Homeopathy Consultant in Gujarat,– Best Architectural Firm in Maharashtra,– Quality Excellence in Manufacturing Anti-Counterfeiting Products and Services,– Dental Entrepreneur of the Year – South India,– Best State Board School in Chhattisgarh,– Best SEO Services Firm in New Delhi,– Best Online Portal for Dental Care Services in Delhi & NCR,– Best Consultant Architect in Prayagraj,– Best Super-Speciality Hospital in Telangana,– Best Boarding School in Western India,– Best Emerging School in North India,– Best Multi-Speciality Dental Clinic in Ahmedabad,– Best Multi-Speciality Hospital in Rural Jharkhand,– Best Immigration Services Consultants in Gujarat,– Best Mass Communication and Media Management Institute in New Delhi,– Best Interior Design Firm in Noida,– Best Diet and Nutrition Consultant in Mumbai,– Best Overseas Education and Immigration Consultant in India,– Best Pre-School in Haryana,– Best Emerging Solar Company in Gujarat,– Best Herbal Supplement Products in India,– Best Weight Loss Company in Karnataka,– Best Gynaecologist in Delhi & NCR,– Best Medical Equipment Maintenance and Calibration Services Company in New Delhi,– Best Architectural and Interior Design Firm in Western India ,– Best IT Services Providers in Delhi & NCR,– Best Law Entrance Institute in India,– Best Medical Equipment Manufacturing Company in North India,– Best Hair Transplant Clinic in Chandigarh.The Founder-Director of the company, Mrs. Swagatika Patel Singh was also present at the function and said, “Each winner have exemplified excellence and typify the very best of business practices and ethics.” The National Quality Excellence Awards, 2019 are a small token of appreciation from Praxis Media to all these inspirational individuals, entrepreneurs and organizations. These recognitions will further strengthen their ability to steer their objective through turbulent times, apply the best of the professional modules to manage and keep their missions afloat.Source: Businesswire