09 Mar 2020, Edition - 1700, Monday
Home > Businesswire

Praxis Media Group Announces Winners of the Women Leadership Awards, 2020 in New Delhi

by businesswireindia.com

March 9, 2020

Business Wire India
Praxis Media Group, in association with Lifestyle Indya announced the prestigious Women Leadership Awards on March 8, 2020 to celebrate and honor 56 winners at 5 different levels to recognize, motivate, celebrate and felicitate – WOMEN of substance who have become achievers, innovators and leaders in their respective space.

On International Women’s Day, i.e. March 8, 2020 the Women Leadership Awards, 2020 were held at Hotel Vivanta by Taj, New Delhi. The Women Leadership Awards were organized by India’s leading media and marketing group, Praxis Media to celebrate the commitment, courage and confidence of exceptional women across various dimensions and geographical boundaries who are game-changers, rule breakers, and trailblazers.

The recipients of these awards are those stellar women who epitomize strength, ingenuity, knowledge, foresight and who have harnessed the spirit of professionalism, entrepreneurship, innovation, and excellence to produce tangible, path-breaking results in their respective sectors and verticals. The exacting and daunting feat of zeroing-in on the winners was achieved by Praxis Media, with the support from its associates and partners, after an elaborate and meticulous selection process which included inviting nominations from potential nominees, substantial research & surveys, collation of feedback & opinions, screening based on pre-determined judging parameters and subsequently choosing the winners through an independent jury panel. The significant parameters which were considered for selecting the winners included Qualification & Professional Experience, Infrastructure & Facilities, Market Presence & Competition, Growth & Profitability, Quality & Operational Excellence, Financial & Business Acumen, Innovation & Novelty in Services, Ingenuity and Imagination, Sustainability & Environmental Awareness, Job & Impact Potential, Client/Customer & Industry Feedback, Use of Technology & Trends, Efforts for Risk & Setback Mitigation, Previous Awards & Achievements etc. 

The event was graced by the Chief Guest of the day, Ms. Poonam Dhillon Film & TV Actress, Guest of Honor Ms. Prathibha Prahlad – Cultural Icon of India, and Special Guest Ms. Tara McCartney – Social Enterprise & Impact Entrepreneur. 

The initiative was well supported by News1India – News Channel Partner, Women Now – Digital Media Partner, Lifestyle Indya – Brand Partner and Vinz Jewels – Gifting Partner who echoed the same objective of gender equality and women empowerment.
 
A comprehensive list of winners of the Women Leadership Awards, 2020:
 
Dr. Manika MittelBest Dental Surgeon in New Delhi, Gala Beauty Salon & Makeup Studio Best Makeup Studio in Punjab, SpacesBest Interior Design Firm in Delhi, Dr. Ritu Eye Care CenterBest Eye Care Clinic in New Delhi, Ms. Priya Gupta Best Upcoming Food Entrepreneur in Jharkhand, Mere Nanhe Kadam, A Play School, RanchiBest Play School in Eastern India, Space Tag ArchitectsBest Architecture Firm in New Delhi, Ms. Nikita BhiwaniaBest Make-up Artist in Ghaziabad, Angels Fertility & Laparoscopy Center – Best Emerging Fertility and Laparoscopic Centre in Hyderabad, Dr. Asma AyeshaEmerging Leading Entrepreneur in IVF and Fertility in South India, Dt. Priyanka AgarwalBest Diet and Wellness Consultant in Delhi & NCR, Dietitian Gagan SidhuBest Dietitian of the Year 2020, Dr. Ritu JainBest Homeopathy Consultant in Raipur, Dr. Sunakshi Singh Best Cosmetic Physician in New Delhi, Finesse Design HouseBest Design Solutions Firm in Jaipur, Ms. Shalini VijayvargiyaBest DIY Influencer of the Year, Ms. Manssi SK SahaBest Emerging Canine Nutritionist in India, Mrs. Nisha GuptaBest Cake Artist in Ghaziabad, Dr. Priyanka JhaBest Health and Wellness Consultant in Palghar, Sree Fertility CentreBest IVF and Fertility Hospital in Hyderabad, Glow DentalBest Multi-Speciality Dental Clinic in Chennai, Ms. Renu Singh Real Estate Leader of the Year, Design ArchitoBest Emerging Architecture and Interior Design Firm in Delhi & NCR, Dr. Jasna SushanthBest Homeopathy Consultant in Karnataka, Dr. Manpreet KukrejaBest Homeopathic Doctor in Noida, Dr. Sneha DivekarBest Consultant Dental Surgeon in Pune, Nidhi’s Art Terrace Baking and Culinary ClassesBest Baking and Culinary Classes in New Delhi, Dt. Chaitali MondalBest Diet and Wellness Consultant in Kolkata, Attitudes Hair Skin and Advanced Beauty ClinicBest Beauty Clinic in Hyderabad, Ms. Deepika TanejaBest Tarot Card Reader and Healer in Pune, Ms. Mansi RanaDigital Marketing Leader of the Year, Dr. Sonali BasuBest School Administrator in Uttar Pradesh, Ar. Sumedha GoreArchitect Leader of the Year, Dt. Khushboo SharmaBest Online Diet Consultant in Delhi, Dr. Suman CherukuriBest Cosmetologist in Hyderabad, Dt. Krishna Dave VaidyaBest Diet and Wellness Consultant in Gujarat, Veracious FoundationBest Early Childhood and Teacher Education Consultants in India, Ms. Smarita VinnakotaBest Maternity and Newborn Photographer in Hyderabad, PhysioAdviserIndiaBest Physiotherapy Service Provider in New Delhi, Dr. Shubhangi KaushalBest Homeopathy Consultant in Gurugram, Ms. Archana KanungoBest Astrology Consultant in Central India, Femcity Hospital Total Women and Child Care HospitalBest Maternity Care Hospital in South India, Dr. Anuradha SharmaBest Physiotherapist in Noida, Dr. Sandhya ThakkarBest Physiotherapist in Delhi & NCR, Ms. Anima BhattacharyaBest Vedic Astrologer in India, Dr. Shakuntla ShuklaBest Gynaecologist in Delhi & NCR, Dr. RajashreeBest Physiotherapy Consultant in Bengaluru, Akshara International SchoolBest International School in Telangana, Ms. Richa Bajoria GuptaBest Art and Sculpting Faculty in Gurugram, Swiss Affaire CreationsBest Emerging Bakery in Noida, Mrs. Poonam Sharma Best Wedding Planner in Karnataka, Ms. Anveeksha Tripathi JainBest Social and Mental Health Consultant in Delhi, Indu International SchoolBest Technologically Synced Curriculum School in Hyderabad, Pinnacle Blooms NetworkBest Innovative Child Development Brand in India, Neha's Evento Media Services Private LimitedBest Wedding Planners in Jaipur, Arcane Skin & Hair Clinic By Dr. Radha Sharma Best Skin and Hair Clinic in Noida.
 
The Founder-Director of the company, Mrs. Swagatika Patel Singh was also present at the function and said, “Each winner have exemplified excellence and typify the very best of professional ethics and practices.” The recipients of these awards are those stellar women who epitomize strength, ingenuity, knowledge, foresight and who have harnessed the spirit of professionalism, entrepreneurship, innovation, and excellence to produce tangible, path-breaking results in their respective sectors and verticals.
Source: Businesswire

