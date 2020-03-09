Praxis Media Group Announces Winners of the Women Leadership Awards, 2020 in New Delhi

by businesswireindia.com

A comprehensive list of winners of the Women Leadership Awards, 2020:

On International Women’s Day, i.e. March 8, 2020 the Women Leadership Awards, 2020 were held at Hotel Vivanta by Taj, New Delhi. The Women Leadership Awards were organized by India’s leading media and marketing group, Praxis Media to celebrate the commitment, courage and confidence of exceptional women across various dimensions and geographical boundaries who are game-changers, rule breakers, and trailblazers.The recipients of these awards are those stellar women who epitomize strength, ingenuity, knowledge, foresight and who have harnessed the spirit of professionalism, entrepreneurship, innovation, and excellence to produce tangible, path-breaking results in their respective sectors and verticals. The exacting and daunting feat of zeroing-in on the winners was achieved by Praxis Media, with the support from its associates and partners, after an elaborate and meticulous selection process which included inviting nominations from potential nominees, substantial research & surveys, collation of feedback & opinions, screening based on pre-determined judging parameters and subsequently choosing the winners through an independent jury panel. The significant parameters which were considered for selecting the winners included Qualification & Professional Experience, Infrastructure & Facilities, Market Presence & Competition, Growth & Profitability, Quality & Operational Excellence, Financial & Business Acumen, Innovation & Novelty in Services, Ingenuity and Imagination, Sustainability & Environmental Awareness, Job & Impact Potential, Client/Customer & Industry Feedback, Use of Technology & Trends, Efforts for Risk & Setback Mitigation, Previous Awards & Achievements etc.The event was graced by the Chief Guest of the day,– Film & TV Actress, Guest of Honor– Cultural Icon of India, and Special Guest– Social Enterprise & Impact Entrepreneur.The initiative was well supported by– News Channel Partner,– Digital Media Partner– Brand Partner and– Gifting Partner who echoed the same objective of gender equality and women empowerment.– Best Dental Surgeon in New Delhi,– Best Makeup Studio in Punjab,– Best Interior Design Firm in Delhi,– Best Eye Care Clinic in New Delhi,– Best Upcoming Food Entrepreneur in Jharkhand,– Best Play School in Eastern India,– Best Architecture Firm in New Delhi,– Best Make-up Artist in Ghaziabad,– Best Emerging Fertility and Laparoscopic Centre in Hyderabad,– Emerging Leading Entrepreneur in IVF and Fertility in South India,– Best Diet and Wellness Consultant in Delhi & NCR,– Best Dietitian of the Year 2020,– Best Homeopathy Consultant in Raipur,– Best Cosmetic Physician in New Delhi,– Best Design Solutions Firm in Jaipur,– Best DIY Influencer of the Year,– Best Emerging Canine Nutritionist in India,– Best Cake Artist in Ghaziabad,– Best Health and Wellness Consultant in Palghar,– Best IVF and Fertility Hospital in Hyderabad,– Best Multi-Speciality Dental Clinic in Chennai,– Real Estate Leader of the Year,– Best Emerging Architecture and Interior Design Firm in Delhi & NCR,– Best Homeopathy Consultant in Karnataka,– Best Homeopathic Doctor in Noida,– Best Consultant Dental Surgeon in Pune,– Best Baking and Culinary Classes in New Delhi,– Best Diet and Wellness Consultant in Kolkata,– Best Beauty Clinic in Hyderabad,– Best Tarot Card Reader and Healer in Pune,– Digital Marketing Leader of the Year,– Best School Administrator in Uttar Pradesh,– Architect Leader of the Year,– Best Online Diet Consultant in Delhi,– Best Cosmetologist in Hyderabad,– Best Diet and Wellness Consultant in Gujarat,– Best Early Childhood and Teacher Education Consultants in India,– Best Maternity and Newborn Photographer in Hyderabad,– Best Physiotherapy Service Provider in New Delhi,– Best Homeopathy Consultant in Gurugram,– Best Astrology Consultant in Central India,– Best Maternity Care Hospital in South India,– Best Physiotherapist in Noida,– Best Physiotherapist in Delhi & NCR,– Best Vedic Astrologer in India,– Best Gynaecologist in Delhi & NCR,– Best Physiotherapy Consultant in Bengaluru,– Best International School in Telangana,– Best Art and Sculpting Faculty in Gurugram,– Best Emerging Bakery in Noida,– Best Wedding Planner in Karnataka,– Best Social and Mental Health Consultant in Delhi,– Best Technologically Synced Curriculum School in Hyderabad,– Best Innovative Child Development Brand in India,– Best Wedding Planners in Jaipur,– Best Skin and Hair Clinic in Noida.The Founder-Director of the company, Mrs. Swagatika Patel Singh was also present at the function and said, “Each winner have exemplified excellence and typify the very best of professional ethics and practices.” The recipients of these awards are those stellar women who epitomize strength, ingenuity, knowledge, foresight and who have harnessed the spirit of professionalism, entrepreneurship, innovation, and excellence to produce tangible, path-breaking results in their respective sectors and verticals.Source: Businesswire