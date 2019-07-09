Prayag Celebrates Passion for Cricket in ICC World Cup 2019 with Unique TVCs

Continuing the spirit to support Team India in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019, Prayag, a leading brand in Bath Assets & Sanitaryware has launched a series of unique TVCs. The most exciting TVCs rolled out by Prayag are meant to boost the morale of Team India and excite them enough to bring World Cup back.

Prayag TVC during ICC World Cup 2019

With the message, “Time to bring home the 3rd World Cup”, the latest TVC opens showcasing the confidence of Team India which has already won the hearts of Cricket Lovers with their impressive performance. In the new TVC, Team India with full of excitement and zeal looks confident to continue its winning streak against New Zealand in the first Semi Final of the ICC World Cup 2019.

Congratulating the Team India, Mr. Nitin Aggarwal, CEO, Prayag said, “We wish the team India all the best for the Cricket World Cup and we are extremely hopeful for their winning performance. With a unique series of TVCs aimed at boosting the morale of Team India we have already emerged as their passionate fan on various social media platforms. Well known for its passion for sports Prayag remains committed to promote sports and sporting culture in India.”

Recently Prayag had launched another TVC celebrating the win of India over Pakistan in the ongoing World Cup. Apart from raising the level of Team India’s confidence these back to back TVCs are aimed at contributing significantly towards making sports events exceptionally successful in India.

With its strategy of supporting major sporting events and thus reaching to millions of young consumer base, the company has already emerged as one of the dominant sports events sponsors in India. All these efforts of Prayag are intended to promote young India. Through its association with different sports events Prayag also aims to provide opportunities to the young and deserving players to showcase their talents.

About Prayag

With over 3 decade’s strong forte in PTMT and Chrome bath and kitchen fittings & accessories, Prayag acclaims to be one of the leading players with varied product range of Faucets, Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink, Flush Cistern, Seat Cover, Sanitaryware, CPVC UpVC pipes & fittings and other accessories. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, Prayag’s manufacturing Plant based at Bhiwadi is equipped with latest technology and supported with proficient R&D team, spread over 15,000 sq. meter. Prayag has also been an elective member of "Indian Buildings Congress" from past 15 years, and the brand has bagged many affluent titles recently like – Star Brands (2010), Rising Star (2012), Asia’s Most Promising Brand (2013), India’s Most Admired (2015), World’s Greatest Brand (2016) and many more. Prayag already has an advance running plant for manufacturing in Bhiwadi and very soon, it is planning to bring a new dedicated unit for plumbing and faucets. Today, Prayag has a network of more than 12,000 dealers and 200 distributors and by 2020, it is planning to touch the mark of 22,000 dealers.