Prayag Continues its Winning Association with Team “Patna Pirates”

Amid the Kabaddi fever gripping the nation like never before, Prayag, India’s leading bath assets and sanitary ware brand has announced its prestigious association with team “Patna Pirates” for the ongoing “Pro Kabaddi League 2018”. After the 2016 edition of this grand Kabaddi tournament, this is the second time Prayag has associated with team Patna Pirates – who have been the reigning champions of the last three consecutive seasons (3, 4 and 5) of this mega Kabaddi extravaganza.

Now in the sixth season as well, Patna Pirates, is all set to win the hearts of all the kabaddi lovers with their unstoppable zeal, enthusiasm as well as their high decibel slogan ‘Dhool Chatta denge hum’. Prayag has joined hands with the team “Patna Pirates” as “Official Lifestyle Partners” in this tournament. Notably, Patna Pirates became the first team to retain their title after defeating Jaipur Pink Panthers in season 4 final and for second time they have retained the title after defeating Gujarat Fortune Giants.

Congratulating the team Patna Pirates, Mr. Nitin Agarwal, CEO, Prayag said, “We wish the team Patna Pirates, all the luck for this grand tournament and we are extremely hopeful for their winning performance. Kabaddi is a game that needs Focus, Flexibility, Expertise and Toughness like the most impressive Prayag product line. By associating with “Patna Pirates” and the ‘Pro Kabbadi League 2018’, Prayag has demonstrated its strong commitment towards all these qualities.”

In line with its commitment of contributing significantly towards making sports events exceptionally successful, Prayag has already announced its ambition to dominate sports events sponsorship space in the country. Continuing with its strategy of sponsoring major sporting events and thus reaching to millions of young consumer base, the company is also intended to promote young India through such events by providing opportunities to the young and deserving players to showcase their talents.

Just after its tremendous support in organizing the grand cricket tournament Netmeds Cup, it’s another mega sporting event Prayag has announced its association with. In the last couple of years, Prayag has been associated with Asia Cup as associates sponsors, IPL as official team partners of Kings XI Punjab, Title sponsors for Prayag Cup 2nd year in a Row (India-Zimbabwe), ‘India Zimbabwe T20 and ODI International Series’ in Harare, Zimbabwe, Atlético de Kolkata and Delhi Dynamos for ISL, Delhi Waveriders for IHL, U Mumba and Patna Pirates for Pro Kabbadi league, and lots more.

About Prayag

With over 3 decade’s strong forte in PTMT and Chrome bath and kitchen fittings & accessories, Prayag acclaims to be one of the leading players with varied product range of Faucets, Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink, Flush Cistern, Seat Cover, Sanitaryware, CPVC UpVC pipes & fittings and other accessories. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, Prayag’s manufacturing Plant based at Bhiwadi is equipped with latest technology and supported with proficient R&D team, spread over 15000 sq meter. Prayag has also been an elective member of "Indian Buildings Congress" from past 15 years, and the brand has bagged many affluent titles recently like – Star Brands (2010), Rising Star (2012), Asia’s Most Promising Brand (2013), India’s Most Admired (2015), World’s Greatest Brand (2016) and many more. Prayag already has an advance running plant for manufacturing in Bhiwadi and very soon, it is planning to bring a new dedicated unit for plumbing and faucets. Today, Prayag has a network of more than 12,000 dealers and 200 distributors and by 2020, it is planning to touch the mark of 22,000 dealers.