Prepare for the Pilgrimage Season With Pocket Insurance From Bajaj Finserv

by businesswireindia.com

India has several religious sites that attract thousands of pilgrims as well as tourists throughout the year. You can plan to go on the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, make a trip to Kedarnath, Ajmer, Rameswaram, Puri or even embark on the Hajj pilgrimage overseas. Although these pilgrimages evoke a great spiritual experience, going on such journeys also require you to be prepared for any travel emergencies that could arise on the way.With Pilgrimage Cover from Bajaj Finserv, you can secure your trip and get adequate financial coverage in case you get stranded on your trip, lose your wallet or need medical evacuation. Here are some benefits you can get when you buy the Pilgrimage Cover.Many pilgrimage routes involve hours of travelling, whether it is walking, trekking, or availing local transport. During the course of your journey, and amidst unfamiliar surroundings, there is always the possibility of getting lost or stranded. The Pilgrimage Cover from Bajaj Finserv helps you take care of emergency travel and accommodation expenses in case of any unpredictable circumstances. You can avail financial assistance of up to Rs. 50,000 in India and up to 1 lakh abroad as per your policy.Tough terrain or weather conditions could cause pilgrims to get injured or sick. You can attend to such health needs without worrying about funds, with the Pilgrimage Cover. Thanks to this policy, you can finance medical treatment effortlessly and seek coverage for personal accidents using the complimentary insurance of up to Rs. 3 lakh. This cover extends to accidental hospitalisation charges and emergency medical evacuation as well.Pilgrimage sites are usually crowded and losing your wallet in such a situation can be very stressful. This compromises the security of your finances as your debit and credit cards can be misused. The Pilgrimage Cover helps you block all your cards with a just a single call, no matter where you are and what time of the day it is. This prevents any fraudulent transactions from your card and keeps your finances safe. Further, the pilgrimage cover also takes care of the cost of getting a new PAN card in case you lose it along with your wallet and other cards.The Pilgrimage Cover from Bajaj Finserv offers all these benefits and more at just Rs. 599. You can apply for this Pocket Insurance product online by filling up the application form on the Bajaj Finserv website and paying the premium amount via multiple payment options. You can ensure a stress-free journey with the Pilgrimage Cover from Bajaj Finserv.Source: Businesswire