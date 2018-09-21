Prestige Group Unveils the 3rd Edition of KEYS – Their Much Awaited Annual Solo Expo

by businesswireindia.com

The Prestige Group, one of India’s leading developers is back with the 3Edition of their Annual Solo Expo – KEYS. Started in 2016 to showcase the company’s vast and diverse repertoire of residential properties across South India, the Expo also offers customer-friendly Finance Schemes giving homebuyers an additional incentive to invest in a home now.KEYS 2018 will showcaseacross the cities ofand, apart from. There is something for everyone as the residences on offer range fromwith a price range of. Over the last 3 decades, the company has consistently developed over 20,000 world-class homes, offering the best of design and quality and delivered them to happy customers. KEYS 2018 presents a wide range of projects including. In addition, KEYS 2018 promises homebuyers a medley ofandCommenting on this initiative,said, “We believe that every person should be given a genuine opportunity to own their dream home. Many people sit on the fence, wanting to take the plunge but hesitate for one reason or another. The whole purpose of this Expo is to be an enabler – give people the opportunity to come with their families and experience the entire spectrum of properties on offer, not just in Bangalore but across South India. We can help them identify the property that is best suited to their needs, and guide them right from the decision-making process to the final documentation required to close the deal. And of course, the Finance schemes, lucky draw, spot prizes, Prestige Connect etc. are additional incentives for people to consider investing during this period.”“Furthermore, drop in the Rupee rate has made it easier for NRIs to invest in India. Hence, this is a great opportunity for them to look at growing their real estate portfolio,” he added.Source: Businesswire