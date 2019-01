Prestige Group Welcomes 2019 With the Inauguration of Six Developments Under Their Residential and Commercial Portfolio

by businesswireindia.com

Other factors like urbanization, the rise of nuclear families, increased disposable incomes, and monetary benefits have all further contributed to create a stronger demand for housing.

About the properties

Prestige Cessna Business Park (Commercial)

Prestige Cessna Business Park is a commercial development with a total built up area of 5.5million s.ft., consist of IT buildings & Hotel. The IT building consists of 11 blocks of interconnected office blocks, 2no MLCP and a Clubhouse. The blocks are designed as built to suit office block yet provides flexibility for the use of multi tenants. The common areas, clubhouse, multipurpose hall, lawns & landscape area are all designed such that it offers a perfect setting for the corporate clients to do business in a conducive environment.

Prestige West Woods (Residential)

Prestige West Woods, 567 exceptionally designed and laid-out luxury apartments at Magadi Road, Bangalore, located at the historic Minerva Mills compound. West Woods promises you a smoothly flowing life in a home that’s almost tailor-made for home owners. Centrally located with ready access to all the city’s conveniences, this luxury apartment complex offers a wide range of configurations and sizes, so that you can choose the home that suits your needs most perfectly. And a whole host of lifestyle amenities to make your leisure moments memorably enjoyable and fulfilling.

Prestige Royale Gardens (Residential)

Prestige Central (Commercial)

Prestige Central is built on a site measuring 1.12 acres, and is located in Bangalore’s Central Business District (CBD), at the Infantry Road & Central Street Junction. The development will have its main approach from Infantry Road, while Central Street will serve as a secondary entry/exit point. The regularly shaped land parcel will enable planning a square building, with a ground floor of about 16,000 sq ft, ideally suited for retail activities. The upper levels will house a floor plate of about 12,750 sq ft, which will be mostly suited for small units (with independent toilets), ranging from 1,650 sq ft to 2,900 sq ft. A full floor of 12,750 sq ft could also be had, and will make for an ideal office for small businesses, training centres, consulates, etc. The highlight of the building will be its seven-level high central atrium.

Prestige Spencer Heights (Residential)

Quiet, idyllic, old-worldly and yet blending seamlessly with the pace and glamour of the Silicon City! Such a home is what Prestige Spencer Heights promises you. Located on Spencer Road at Frazer Town, part of Bangalore’s erstwhile Cantonment, Prestige Spencer Heights presents an enviable place to stay. The area is an eminently accessible and much sought after location with exquisitely planned and crafted dwellings. Spencer Heights residential apartments come with all the amenities that your lifestyle demands, making it a rational and perfect choice. With spacious 3 bedroom luxury homes in a Single Tower of Eighteen Storeys, Prestige Spencer Heights presents an address that will be coveted by all and owned only by a privileged few.

Prestige Augusta Golf Village (Residential)

Titled after one of golf’s most famous shrines, Prestige Augusta is the answer to every golfer’s dream. A spanking nine-hole course, a swanky and fully equipped clubhouse, every amenity your lifestyle merits and a luxury home amidst all this. Prestige Augusta is located in the pristine environs of Horamavu. Eminently accessible from the city centre and comfortably tucked away in a world of its own.

Prestige Group, India's leading real-estate developer, inaugurated six new properties in Bangalore. The properties included:
1] Prestige Cessna Business Park – Block 11 (Commercial)
2] Prestige West Woods (Residential)
3] Prestige Royale Gardens (Residential)
4] Prestige Central (Commercial)
5] Prestige Spencer Heights (Residential)
6] Prestige Augusta Golf Village (Residential)

The residential developments offer a wide range of options, both premium and luxury housing with 2- 3- and 4-bedroom apartments and villas, coupled with world-class amenities. On the other hand, the commercial developments are strategically located in the heart of Bangalore's Central Business District on Infantry Road and along the IT Corridor on the Sarjapur-Marathahalli Outer Ring Road – a region that is dedicated to the IT and corporate sectors.

Commenting on this occasion, a spokesperson said, "This is an exciting time for the Prestige Group, as the demand for residential real estate has only grown the past year. Despite witnessing several major policy changes with the implementation of RERA and GST, we have still managed to do well as an industry. Among the most exciting highlights in 2018 was the fact that we completed 10,000+ apartments and over 100mn sft of development which are significant milestones for any real estate developer."

"We are drawing on Prestige's collective experience and strong track record to build Bangalore's premium residential and skillfully designed business parks. In a country like India, given our population, the need for housing is constant."