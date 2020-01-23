Prestige Group Welcomes 2020 with a Bang – Marks the Completion of 250 Developments with 7 Inaugurations

by businesswireindia.com

Inaugurates 3 residential and 4 commercial developments across Bengaluru

Launches a 25-acre township destination on Bagalur Road, Bengaluru

Prestige Group, one of India’s largest and most successful developers started 2020 on a high note, with. This incredible milestone was marked with the inauguration of 7 properties across Bengaluru, and the launch of a new development.Prestige Finsbury Park (Township development)Commenting on this momentous occasion,said, “2020 has begun on an extremely positive note for us at Prestige Group as we announce the completion of 7 developments across Bengaluru. Since our inception, we have adhered to well-laid-out processes, built on the foundations of timely delivery, unmatched quality, and steadfast customer service to offer a unique value proposition to customers across segments..”“On a macro-level, this year, I expect to see greater optimism and trust in Indian real estate. And, of course, substantial growth, especially in the affordable and mid-income housing segments, courtesy the decline in home loan interest rates and the ‘Housing for All by 2022’ initiative. 2020 holds immense promise and I hope that we make the most of it! It’s time for the industry to adopt a more positive outlook, implement realistic pricing, foster greater trust, and tap into the amazing opportunities this new year,” he added.Located in CV Raman Nagar (about 2 km from the Baiyappanhalli Metro Station), Prestige Rapperswil is an intimate enclave of just 6 luxurious homes. Spacious and well designed, each home comes with three bedrooms, as well as a maid’s room. The development encourages a sustainable lifestyle with solar powered common lighting, power saving electrical fittings, rainwater harvesting systems, and a sewage treatment plant. Like all Prestige developments, this one too is accentuated by Prestige’s signature gardens and landscaped open spaces.Located in Yamlur and spread across 15 acres, this development gets its name – “Kew Gardens'' (which refers to the Royal Botanical gardens in North east England) from the open spaces integrated into the design to provide a picturesque ambience to this urban residential community. Prestige Kew Gardens brings a slice of colonial England into the city’s cantonment once more, with its terracotta hued facade, variety of roof finishes and classical architectural details. The development comprises ofwith soft-scapes and hardscapes acts as the central spine to connect various architectural elements. The community space located near the Entrance includes a Health Club, Gymnasium, Swimming pool with Kids Pool, Banquet Hall, Badminton Court, Squash Court, Yoga/ Meditation Terrace, Billiards, Table Tennis and other Indoor Games, Reading Room, Kids Play Area, a Mini Theatre, as well as provision for the establishment of a Convenience Store. Solar powered lights, energy saving light fittings, sensor-controlled lighting, etc. have been used for the common areas.The development is located close to premier work-spots such as the Central Business District, Prestige Tech Park, Prestige Cessna Business Park and several other IT and ITES campuses and SEZs. It is also within easy reach of well reputed educational institutions like the New Horizon Institutes, Gitanjali Olympiad School, Ryan International School, Euro Kids, MVJ International school, Sri Sri Ravishankar Bal Mandir and Bangalore International College and a short drive from world-class healthcare facilities such as Manipal Hospital, Sakra Super Speciality Hospital, VIMS Super Speciality Hospital, Yashomati Hospitals and Apollo Clinic. Prestige Kew Gardens is also close to the best of entertainment, leisure and shopping hubs like Forum Malls, Innovative Multiplex, Total Mall, Soul Space Arena and the More Megastore.Located in the fast developing heart of south Bengaluru, just off Bannerghatta Road and spread over a sprawling 36 acres of land, Prestige Song of the South is. Offering a range of 1, 2, 3 & 4-BHK apartments, it comes complete with a fully accoutered Clubhouse, a signature of every Prestige property. The sprawling Clubhouse and recreational amenities include a Library, Crèche, Mini Theatre, Health Club, Tennis Court, Swimming Pool, Kids’ Pool, Outdoor Party Area, Banquet Hall, Gym, 2 Badminton Courts, 2 Squash Courts, Snooker, Table Tennis, other indoor games, Kids’ play area, and provision for a Convenience Store.For any residential development, it is useful to be surrounded by strong social infrastructure and Prestige Song of the South is conveniently located close to major schools, colleges, hospitals, and shopping malls ensuring ease of daily life. It is also within immediate reach of major transport hubs including the proposed Namma Metro station and is eminently accessible from all parts of Bengaluru via expressways and arterial roads.Strategically situated between Koramangala 1st & 3rd block, close to the WIPRO office, Prestige Pavilion is aesthetically designed to cater to premium high street brands, corporate offices, showrooms etc. Situated just 6 kms from MG Road, it hasspread across Ground and 3 upper floors along with a terrace area.A LEED platinum rated green building located in the heart of Bengaluru on Hosur Road, this state-of-the-art project has been leased to Accenture. Prestige RMZ Startech is situated just 6 kms from MG Road in Koramangala – one of the major commercial and upscale residential hubs in the city.Located in JP Nagar (1Phase), Sakambari Nagar, Prestige Brooklyn Pearl is an aesthetically designed development that caters to premium high street brands, corporate offices and showrooms. The Banashankari metro station is stone’s throw away and provides easy access from various parts of the city. The total super built-up area of the building is 9,530 sft spread across Ground and 1floor.Cessna Business Park was the first IT SEZ in the IT Corridor on the Sarjapur-Marathahalli Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru. The development offers spacious and skilfully designed commercial office spaces as well as excellent in-house parking backed by 24×7 security service. Cessna Business Park has approx 4.5 million sft of office space spread across 11 buildings of 9 office levels along with 2 basements and 2 multi-level car parking blocks. Some of the major companies at Cessna include Cisco, Walmart, Cargill, Sapiens, HCL, Rubrik, Zensar and Micron.Prestige Finsbury Park is a large township destination of 25 acres situated adjacent to the aerotropolis within the IT/Aerospace and Hardware Park being developed by the KIADB, slated to be the hub in the future for the IT and Aerospace sectors. The development is located close to well reputed schools and colleges, healthcare facilities, as well as shopping and entertainment hubs. Prestige Finsbury Park consists of two developments – Prestige Finsbury Park – Hyde, spread over 15 acres, and Prestige Finsbury Park Regent, spanning 10 acres. They are independently located beside each other, and each has its own identity, approvals, amenities and facilities.. It comes complete with a fully equipped clubhouse including a swimming pool, gym, health club, indoor badminton court, party halls, billiards, table tennis, board games, reading room, and provision for a crèche. There is also provision for a convenience store, pharmacy and doctor’s clinic, a mini theatre and an ATM. The open landscape also has an outdoor games area, and elders’ park, a children’s play area and a pet park, to ensure that the development is self-sustaining in every way.Source: Businesswire