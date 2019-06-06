  • Download mobile app
06 Jun 2019, Edition - 1423, Thursday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • RBI cuts repo rate by 25 basis point to 5.75 percent; stance changed to “accommodative” from “neutral”
  • Hong Kong court issues landmark ruling on benefits for gay couples
  • Fixing accident-prone 8,000 ‘black spots’ on priority list: Nitin Gadkari
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Prestige Group’s Hospitality Developments – Conrad Bengaluru and Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Win FIABCI World PRIX D’excellence Awards 2019

by businesswireindia.com

June 6, 2019

Business Wire India

Two of Bengaluru’s most popular hotels – Conrad Bengaluru and Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield, developed by the Prestige Group – India’s biggest developer, were recently awarded the much sought-after and globally celebrated FIABCI World PRIX D’EXCELLENCE Awards 2019.
 
A record 35 of the world’s best property developments were conferred with the FIABCI World Prix d’Excellence Awards 2019 at a gala and glittering ceremony at Golden Palace in Moscow, Russia, on 31 May 2019. This ceremony was held in conjunction with the convening of the 70th FIABCI World Congress and attended by 400 real estate dignities from all over the world.
 
Commenting on this momentous occasion, FIABCI World President, Assen Makedonov of Bulgaria said, “These excellent property developments are already the best projects in their own respective countries, and they have now won at the international level. This unique award is given to the real estate projects that embody excellence in all disciplines involved in their creation, to make the world a better place to live, work and enjoy.”
 
Celebrating this victory, Ms. Uzma Irfan – Director, Prestige Group said, “We are extremely happy to receive this award for both our hotel properties, and thank FIABCI for this honour! The hospitality industry is a dynamic one with the needs of the clientele constantly changing. Moreover, we are dealing across a spectrum of clients with varied needs. At Prestige, it has been our constant endeavor to stay one step ahead of changing market dynamics and create benchmarks in the hospitality sector in South India. Bangalore being a tech hub is a city for business travellers and as a developer, we have capitalized on the business convention traffic. For us, the segment of corporate travel and MICE contributes significantly, and is a major driver for the year-on-year growth of our hospitality portfolio.”
 
The Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre includes a hi-tech convention centre which can seat up to 2200+ people while Conrad Bengaluru offers one of the largest meeting and event spaces in the city’s CBD area. With a robust inflow of both tourists and business travellers to the city, these properties have become a game changer within the existing hospitality market,” she added. Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿