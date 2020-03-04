Priyadarshani Group of Schools Awarded as the Fastest Growing Brand in India

by businesswireindia.com

Priyadarshani Group of Schools, Pune was awarded for the second consecutive year as the Fastest Growing Brand in India at the 4th Edition of Asia’s Greatest Brands & Leaders 2019-20, organized by AsiaOne Magazine and URS Media. Mr. Rajendra Singh who is the Managing Trustee of Priyadarshani Group of Schools, Pune, was also felicitated for the second consecutive year with the title of India's Fastest Growing Leader. When asked about his opinion on the development of education in India, he said, “Education is a continuous life enriching process. Along with training the mind to conceptualize, the heart also needs the training to understand feelings. The education system is slowly changing, and more practical ways of learning are being adapted, giving children hands-on experience in the situations, in order to prepare them for the future.”The Summit held at The Marriott Marquis Hotel, Bangkok, Thailand on 7th February 2020, was a magnificent event. Marking the pride of our nation, The Priyadarshani Group of Schools was honoured with the title of the Fastest Growing Brand in India, 2019-20, acknowledging its remarkable growth and contribution in the field of education across all its branches.The Priyadarshani Group of Schools is driven towards the development and growth of the education system, with a flare to teach students using unique methodologies across all of its 5 branches, which now has a walloping strength of over 15,000 students. With a stupendous growth, Priyadarshani Group of Schools made it in the list of Asia’s Greatest Brands and Leaders, and was awarded for its outstanding contribution to the educational sector and the society. Along with the regular curriculum, the school has also introduced marshal cadet training, STEM labs, self-defence classes as part of the studies.Speaking of the awards and the selection criteria, the awards were thoroughly researched, in order to make it to the list. It is only for those brands and leaders who are exclusive, excellent and remarkable; People who have not only worked to place their brands globally, but have also embossed Asia on the world map and have left an impact in the society. The summit is a reflection of influence, impact and spirit that these top-tier brands have created across the world. It provides a stage for great visions, discussions and solutions about business, economy, social issues, and about Asia’s contribution in the world economy’s marvellous growth. The summit provided an exclusive and unparalleled platform where highly intellectual and insightful thoughts were created and exchanged on what’s best for Asia’s and the world’s future.These extraordinary people and ideas have a generation looking up to them, aspiring to reach the notable brilliance they are at. It is entirely made of those who have really made an ingrained mark for other leaders to follow and generations to marvel at. Only par excellence leaders & brands from across the world are worthy of being selected and conferred at the Summit. The nominees are chosen annually through a passionate research, in which AsiaOne Magazine’s editorial team and the research team scout 16 industries & 62 sub categories across Asia. The Priyadarshani Group of Schools made it to the list post a rigid selection process and won the title.Other categories for awards included Bharatiya Mahanatam Vikas Puraskar, Knight of Honour Awards, Guest of Honour Awards, AsiaOne Global Asian of the Year Awards, Asia’s Greatest Brands & Leaders Awards 2019–20, AsiaOne 40 Under 40 Most Influential Asians 2019–20, Asia’s Greatest CXOs Awards 2019–20, Asia’s Greatest CSR Awards & Women Empowerment Awards amongst others.The Summit inaugurated with a red carpet welcome to over 400 businessmen, ambassadors, government dignitaries, social leaders and entrepreneurs on 7th February, 2020. As it was a Summit of 16 industries, more than 180 Brand and Leader award winners were felicitated.Notable winners from India along with Mr. Rajendra Singh who were awarded include Ananya Birla, Hardik Pandya, Parth Jindal, Pranav Adani, Rishab Mariwala amongst others.Source: Businesswire