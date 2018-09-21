Priyadarshni Academy’s 34th Anniversary Global Awards 2018 Honoured Stalwarts Including Actor Anushka Sharma, Entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala

by businesswireindia.com

“The Priyadarshni Academy Global Awards 2018 celebrated India’s vast social, cultural and spiritual diversity, with a global perspective,” said Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman, Priyadarshni Academy. While applauding achievements of the Academy over these years, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani attributed the same to ‘teamwork’ by everyone in the Academy as also Mr. Rupani’s leadership and guidance. Acknowledging the glorious contributions by the awardees in their field of activities for society, he thanked them for their selfless efforts. “The 34th Anniversary Global Awards Function was a gala success, and we had the pleasure of honouring national and international dignitaries for their outstanding contribution in their respective fields,” he added.

Priyadarshni Academy's 34th Anniversary Global Awards was held at Hotel Trident, Nariman Point, on September 19, 2018. The glittering ceremony saw the who's who of India in attendance. Priyadarshni Academy, chaired now by Eminent Developer Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani who is currently the National President of NAREDCO; a brainchild of Humanitarian par excellence Mr. Nanik Rupani, Chairman Emeritus; is committed to honouring real achievers who have left an indelible mark on society through their meritorious efforts and services.Staying true to its age-old rich tradition, this year too Priyadarshni Academy honoured and awarded achievers drawn from eclectic walks of life for their distinguished services rendered towards the upliftment of mankind in multiple ways. A total of six awardees were felicitated by leading political dignitaries –Minister of Shipping; Road Transport & Highways; Water Resources; River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, and, Minister of Railways and Coal.Minister of Commerce and Industry; and Civil Aviation, could not be present but his inspiring video message was played to the audience.Few of the eminent personalities awarded this year included acclaimed Hindi film actor-producerwho was honoured with the Smita Patil Memorial Award while entrepreneur par excellencewas awarded the Priyadarshni Academy Global Award for his outstanding contribution towards Innovative Entertainment and Community Development.