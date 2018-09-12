Priyanka Chopra and Gigi Hadid Wearing Necklaces from the Newly Launched Platinum Born Brand in New York City

Priyanka Chopra and Gigi Hadid looked stunning in Platinum necklaces from the newly launched “Platinum Born” brand while out in New York City on September 4th and 5th.

Priyanka Chopra at the US 2018 US Open Tennis Championships

Style: Platinum Born’s StarLight necklace

Description: This platinum necklace is assembled by hand and features the delicate beauty of petal-like chains. It can be worn as a 3-strand layered look (as Priyanka Chopra is wearing it) or as a double stranded, longer necklace.

Gigi Hadid walking around New York City

Style: Platinum Born’s Eclipse necklace

Description: This entirely platinum necklace has a diamond-like shimmer with its brilliant-cut platinum beads that grace the neckline. Its adjustable length also allows it to be worn as a choker or layered with other pieces as seen on Gigi Hadid.

The Platinum Born collection is distributed exclusively by Suna Bros. and can be found at limited fine jewelers across the United States: www.platinumborn.com

About Born jewelry

@PlatinumBornJewelry

Platinum Born jewelry is crafted from pure, luminous platinum, the rarest of the precious metals. Its natural properties make it among the strongest substances on earth. Its depth of shine reflects and illuminates the woman who wears it. Platinum Born necklaces are designed with movable versatility and almost any piece can go from short to long, day to night, so that a woman can express her unique style no matter the occasion.