செய்திகள் தமிழில்
12 Sep 2018, Edition - 1156, Wednesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury meets Home Minister Rajnath Singh over the nun rape case
  • Bishop summoned again on September 19
  • Vijay Mallya shifts the onus to banks, says ‘Banks knew financial position’
  • CBI produces Arthur Road Jail video in Westminster Court to which Vijay Mallya’s lawyer has objected
  • Supreme Court adjourns the Bhima Koregaon case hearing to Monday
  • The blast reportedly took place at Mohit Petrochemical factory
  • Flood relief: From Punjab & Haryana high court, lakhs pour into Kerala CM’s fund
  • After the attack, he fled the spot and an army column was rushed to the spot
  • Govt is taking all steps to find out the truth & is trying to expedite the process: S. Ramachandran Pillai, CPM
Priyanka Chopra and Gigi Hadid Wearing Necklaces from the Newly Launched Platinum Born Brand in New York City

by newsvoir.com

September 12, 2018

Priyanka Chopra and Gigi Hadid looked stunning in Platinum necklaces from the newly launched “Platinum Born brand while out in New York City on September 4th and 5th.

 

 

Priyanka Chopra at the US 2018 US Open Tennis Championships

 

Priyanka Chopra at the US 2018 US Open Tennis Championships on September 4th

Style: Platinum Born’s StarLight necklace

 

Description: This platinum necklace is assembled by hand and features the delicate beauty of petal-like chains. It can be worn as a 3-strand layered look (as Priyanka Chopra is wearing it) or as a double stranded, longer necklace.

 

 

Gigi Hadid walking around New York City

 

Gigi Hadid walking around New York City on September 5th

Style: Platinum Born’s Eclipse necklace

 

Description: This entirely platinum necklace has a diamond-like shimmer with its brilliant-cut platinum beads that grace the neckline. Its adjustable length also allows it to be worn as a choker or layered with other pieces as seen on Gigi Hadid.

 

The Platinum Born collection is distributed exclusively by Suna Bros. and can be found at limited fine jewelers across the United States: www.platinumborn.com

 

About Born jewelry

@PlatinumBornJewelry

Platinum Born jewelry is crafted from pure, luminous platinum, the rarest of the precious metals. Its natural properties make it among the strongest substances on earth. Its depth of shine reflects and illuminates the woman who wears it. Platinum Born necklaces are designed with movable versatility and almost any piece can go from short to long, day to night, so that a woman can express her unique style no matter the occasion.

 
Source: Newsvior

