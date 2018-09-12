Product of the Year Returns With Innovative Categories in Its 11th Edition

by businesswireindia.com

After ten successful years of celebrating the best innovations in consumer products and services, Product of the Year (POY), the world’s largest consumer voted award for product innovation is back with its invigorated eleventh edition. Established 30 years ago in France, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with an effort to guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. The awards are backed by the votes of a large consumer base.With an array of renowned brands in India and globally, such as Pantene, Nerolac, Ariel, Max Bupa, Nestle and McCain on its winners roster, Product of the Year India has become a very powerful and impactful “label” within a short span of 10 years. Entries for POY 2019 are now open which will entitle the winners to use the POY 2019 title from 1April, 2019 to 31March, 2020 (one year).Commenting on the new edition of POY,said, “Over the years, Product of the Year has established itself as a brand of its own, across the world and is considered as a differentiator in the market, resulting in an increase in sales and brand scores.”“With our eleventh year, we are looking to generate an innovative road map to make the awards bigger and better with newer categories and a much stronger/ effective selection process,” he added.Sharing his passion about innovative products and services that impact consumer buying habits,said, “Product of the Year offers a competitive advantage to winners of the products globally. We identify innovation amongst brands for the consumers and help them make that choice. It is our constant effort to offer brands with a platform which helps them noticeably distinguish themselves in the eyes of the consumers.”Product of the Year India has Nielsen India as their Research Affiliate, Bloomberg | Quint as their Media Partner, S P Jain School of Global Management as their Knowledge Partner, Social Samosa as their Digital Partner and Bright Outdoor as their Outdoor Media Partner.To begin with the application process, aspiring participants need to follow two very easy steps:Companies nominate their best innovations launched since January 1, 2017 online on the POY websiteThe shortlisted products that make it, are put through an independent, face-to-face & online, consumer survey conducted by Nielsen (Respondents are split into different panels and each category is assigned only one panel)Products with the highest votes in each category become Product of the Year winners in their category. There is only one winner in each category – the winner uses the Product of the Year 2019 logo for one year to promote the winning product – i.e., from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020.Source: Businesswire