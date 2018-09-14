Professor Pankaj Gupta joins as President of Indian Institute of Health Management Research (IIHMR) University

Business Wire India
Professor Pankaj Gupta has joined as President of Indian Institute of Health Management Research (IIHMR) University. IIHMR University is a leading knowledge institution engaged in teaching, research, and training in public health, health and hospital administration, pharmaceutical management, and rural development. It is the World Health Organization’s Collaborating Center for Strengthening Health Systems based on Primary Care, and is termed as an ‘Institute of Excellence’ by the Government of India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
With 25 years of experience in academics as a teacher, leader, and institution builder, Professor Gupta has a strong understanding of higher education worldwide, especially management education. Prior to joining IIHMR University, Professor Gupta was the Executive Director (Corporate Relations, Career Services, and Institution Building) at O.P. Jindal Global University, Sonipat, where he was also Executive Director of Centre for Ethics, Spirituality, and Sustainability. Professor Gupta’s professional experience in leadership roles like Chief Advisor, Director General, and Vice-Chancellor spans across top organizations including IIM Kozhikode, IMT Ghaziabad, Symbiosis (SIBM), Educomp Raffles, University of Washington, S.P. Jain (Dubai & Singapore), and ICSI. He has been the Founding Director of Symbiosis (SIBM) Bangalore and JRE Group (Educomp Raffles) and has also served as Co-chairman of Education Committee of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry for two successive terms.
A Ph.D., a Fulbright Fellow, and an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad and Lucknow University, Professor Gupta has received the 'Most Innovative Idea in Management Education Award' at the Indian Management Conclave organized by Mbauniverse.com
. He is also a recipient of the prestigious ‘Valuable Contribution to Profession Award’ by ICAI, New Delhi and ‘Rashtriya Shiksha Gaurav Award’ by CEGR, New Delhi. IIM Ahmedabad has written a case study on the transformative work under his leadership. Organizations that have benefited from his training and consulting expertise include GE Capital, Maruti, Dabur, Ericsson, Electrolux, IREDA, NTPC, NHPC, LIC, NIU, Genpact, Indian Navy, and DOPT. As an expert resource person and distinguished orator, he has been regularly invited by eminent professional and government bodies like UPSC, AICTE, Fulbright Commission, Planning Commission, ICAI, The British Council, FICCI, CII, and PHDCCI.
Source: Businesswire