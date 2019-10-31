Promethera Biosciences: Announcement Regarding Business Activities in Japan

by businesswireindia.com

Promethera Biosciences SA (Group), a global innovator in cell-based medicines and liver diseases, announced the foundation of a new branch office in Tokyo, Promethera Biosciences Japan Branch Ltd on May, 2018. Establishing a branch office in Japan marks the starting point for building a strong presence of Promethera in Japan first, initially focusing on increased Business Development, Investor Relations activities and expansion of its business and products pipeline in Japan. This presence will also address the Asian markets as a second step.

As we develop such business activities, we are considering various options for further strengthening our presence in Japan. These options include future listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Market (whether or not using a Japanese Depositary Receipt (JDR scheme*) or another Asian stock exchange, and/or partnering with pharmaceuticals.

*for more information of the JDR scheme, please see

https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/equities/listing-on-tse/new/basic/05.html

About Promethera Biosciences:

Promethera Biosciences is a global innovator in liver therapeutics whose mission is to bring life-saving treatments to reduce the need for liver transplantation. Our lead clinical program, derived from our patented cell technology platform HepaStem, is designed to benefit from its immune-modulatory and anti-fibrotic properties. In addition to our cell-based pipeline, we develop antibody technologies such as the antiTNF-R1 antibody Atrosimab, to complement and diversify our therapeutic options. We are a team of international experts operating out of facilities in Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), Durham (NC, USA), Tokyo (Japan) and Basel (Switzerland).

Promethera®, HepaStem®, H2stem®, are all registered trademarks of the PROMETHERA group.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191031005412/en/

Source: Businesswire