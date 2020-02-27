Providence Launches its Global Innovation Center in Hyderabad

by businesswireindia.com

The global innovation center will have focused efforts around healthcare technology and play a vital role in driving digital transformation.

Improved patient outcomes and experiences, caregiver efficiency, and running the business of Providence at scale.

Providence, one of the largest US based healthcare systems, today inaugurated its global innovation center in India. The ceremony took place in the presence of Mr. Jayesh Ranjan – Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT), Government of Telangana, Mr. Joel Reifman, US Counsel General – Hyderabad, Mr. B. J. Moore – Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Providence, Mr. Murali Krishna – SVP and Country Manager, Providence India, Mrs. Tabitha Lieberman, Senior Vice President, Information Services, and other senior executives from Providence.The global innovation center will be headed by Mr. Murali Krishna, SVP and Country Manager, Providence India, who joins from Microsoft after a long distinguished career in various executive leadership roles. The center will focus on engineering, modern infrastructure, data intelligence, digital innovation, professional services, cyber security, and application development & support.The teams will build and innovate with Big Data/AI/ML, Oracle Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Web Development, Natural Language Processing, Analytics, and other emerging technologies. Providence aims to lead the way in modernizing the world of healthcare by being a digitally enabled health system. Technology plays an important role in bringing Providence’s vision of ‘Health for a Better World’ to life.“We are delighted to open our Global Innovation Center in India. India has world class talent to help accelerate our journey towards a digitally enabled health ecosystem. We are confident that this investment will help us in achieving our vision of health for a better world and be at the forefront of innovation in the healthcare industry.”, “The Global Innovation Center has been launched to focus on technology and development in the healthcare industry. Hyderabad being a hub of innovation, we look forward to building world class capabilities to enable and deliver Providence’s vision, driving a lasting social impact. I am excited to build a team that will apply technology and innovation to transform care.”“We are happy to welcome Providence to Telangana and we assure all our support to the organization. We are very excited about this new initiative which will facilitate innovation and technological development in the state. Telangana is known to offer top-notch infrastructure, industry friendly policies that bring about ease of business and this collaboration will reinforce the state’s position as a growing hub for the healthcare industry.”Source: Businesswire