PTC Launches Global Event Series with FT Live to Help Industrial Enterprises Embrace Digital Transformation

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced the launch of Digital Transformation: The New Reality World Tour, a newevent program that extends the excitement of the annual PTC LiveWorx® event. The new event program features the debut of the FT-PTC Future of Industrial Innovation Global Series, produced with FT Live, the global events arm of the Financial Times. As a component of The New Reality World Tour program, this insightful series will empower leaders of industrial companies to achieve success with their digital transformation strategies.

According to McKinsey & Company, more than 70% of large-scale digital transformation efforts are likely to fail due to a lack of executive sponsorship, imprecise business cases, and delayed technology implementation. The New Reality World Tour program guides stakeholders of all levels, from the C-suite to the frontline worker, through these potential hurdles, enabling industrial enterprises to succeed with digital transformation.

“The New Reality World Tour program will leverage PTC’s 30-year heritage of helping industrial companies advance and defend their competitive advantage with digital technologies,” said Jim Heppelmann, president and CEO, PTC. “We look forward to adding the FT-PTC Series to the program as we work to engage and guide executives, business innovators, and frontline workers through digitally transformative initiatives at their own companies.”

As the cornerstone of The New Reality World Tour program, the FT-PTC Future of Industrial Innovation Global Series will bring together CXO-level executives through invitation-only summits in New York, Chicago, London, Paris, Tokyo, and Munich, among other cities. At each of these, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from experts from management consulting firms, business, and academia. Attendees will also receive hands-on training with leading technologies and network with industry peers who are also exploring the concept of how to kick start their own digital transformation. Other events in The New Reality World Tour program include leadership exchanges, end-user events, strategic partner events, and third-party trade shows designed to reach various audiences namely end-users, product line managers, and partners.

PTC unleashes industrial innovation with award-winning, market-proven solutions that enable companies to differentiate their products and services, improve operational excellence, and increase workforce productivity. With PTC, and its partner ecosystem, manufacturers can capitalize on the promise of today’s new technology to drive digital transformation.

PTC, LiveWorx, and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

