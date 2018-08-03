PUBG Mobile Raises the Stakes Even Higher in Partnership with Paramount Pictures’ and Skydance Media’s New Theatrical Film “Mission: Impossible – Fallout”

by newsvoir.com

As part of an unprecedented month-long campaign for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile (PUBG Mobile), Tencent Games has partnered with the new movie, “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” which released in theaters on July 27, to deliver all-new in-game content inspired by the film. This latest update, available now, comes just in time for PUBG Mobile players.



PUBG Mobile – Mission Impossible

“Nothing is impossible for PUBG Mobile, the world’s most popular mobile battle royale game – not even a partnership with an iconic movie franchise such as “Mission: Impossible”," said PUBG Mobile team General Manager Vincent Wang. “After only a few months on the market, we continue to build our player base for PUBG Mobile – now over 100 million strong – while growing our brand with innovative partnerships such as this special in-game event with to appeal to a broad range of gamers worldwide.”

Also, PUBG Mobile will feature a “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” in-game theme and several new in-game features with its latest update, including:

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout” Takeover – Players will experience all-new background music and customizable parachutes themed to the film;

Special In-Game Rewards – Players can exchange themed items for “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” avatars to use during the promotional campaign;

All-New Challenges – Players can compete in themed challenges for Team Rush, Survival and First-Person Perspective modes to earn various rewards.



Players can experience the world of “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” on their Android and iOS devices in PUBG Mobile with new items, challenges and other recognizable content straight from the film.



PUBG Mobile x Mission: Impossible – Fallout



Check out the new video trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mS942Fwigas

PUBG Mobile is available to download for free on the AppStore and Google Play.

PUBG Mobile is developed by Tencent Games and PUBG Corp. and based on PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, the original PC and Xbox One gaming phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote 8×8 km island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone.

For more information, please visit the official PUBG Mobile accounts on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About Paramount Pictures Corporation

Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), a leading content company with prominent and respected film, television and digital entertainment brands. Paramount controls a collection of some of the most powerful brands in filmed entertainment, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, Paramount Television, Paramount Vantage, Paramount Classics, Insurge Pictures, MTV Films, and Nickelodeon Movies. PPC operations also include Paramount Home Media Distribution, Paramount Pictures International, Paramount Licensing Inc., and Paramount Studio Group.

About Skydance Media

Skydance is a diversified media company founded by David Ellison in 2010 to create high quality, event-level entertainment for global audiences. The Company brings to life stories of immersive worlds across its feature film, television, and interactive platforms. Its feature films include Annihilation, LIFE, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, Star Trek Beyond, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Terminator Genisys, World War Z, Star Trek Into Darkness, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Jack Reacher, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, and True Grit. Skydance’s next feature film Mission: Impossible – Fallout released on July 27, 2018. In 2017, Skydance formed an animation division to develop and produce a slate of high-end feature films and television series in partnership with Spain’s Ilion Animation Studios. Skydance Television launched in 2013. Its current slate includes Emmy-nominated Grace and Frankie on Netflix, Altered Carbon on Netflix, Jack Ryan on Amazon, Condor on AT&T Audience Network, and Dietland on AMC. Skydance Interactive launched in 2016 to create and publish original and IP-based virtual reality experiences and video games. Skydance Interactive recently debuted its first original title – Archangel, a story-driven VR shooter.

About Tencent Games

Tencent Holdings Limited (SEHK 700) is a leading provider of Internet value added services, also the key shareholder of Riot, Supercell and Miniclip. Tencent Games, part of Tencent Holdings Limited, is a leading world-class online game developer and operator. Tencent Games is dedicated to creating a reliable, fun, and professional interactive entertainment experience for users through the creation of quality multi-segment online game products.

