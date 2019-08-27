PUMA Partners with Goonj to Promote Circular Economy

Global sports company PUMA is partnering with Goonj, an award-winning, India based non-profit specializing in using urban surplus to trigger grassroots development work. In an effort to promote a circular economy, PUMA is encouraging its customers to contribute any of their gently used apparel and footwear at PUMA stores and on PUMA.com until September 10.

For this initiative, collection boxes will be set up at over 360 exclusive PUMA stores across the country. Consumers also have an option to arrange for a pick up by submitting a simple request form on PUMA.com. For every contribution made in-store or online, they will be gratified with PUMA gift vouchers. At the end of the campaign, the collection will be consolidated and dropped at Goonj’s Processing Centers across India where Goonj teams will put the material through a rigorous process of sorting, segregating, repairing and packing. Customized kits will then be prepared for specific local needs of people in different parts of the country – like Family Kits, School Kits, Rahat Disaster Relief Kit, Aaganwadi Kit, Labour Kit and Menstural Dignity kits. In the remote rural villages, these kits will act as a mobilizing and motivating tool to reward people who work on their own issues like building a bamboo bridge, digging a well, building community spaces etc.

Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA India shares, “We are happy to partner with Goonj towards their efforts to uplift rural communities. This initiative gives us a great platform to collaborate with our consumers to crowdsource essentials like apparel and footwear. We will continue to actively be a part of the circular economy and encourage more people to make a conscious choice towards sustainable living.”

Anshu Gupta, Founder Director, Goonj says, “This partnership with Puma, presents a great example of how different entities can collaborate to bring awareness on the development issues and how by creating such platforms, people from all across get a chance to participate. We hope the customers take this as an opportunity not for clearing old material but by giving only what can be used as more than the giving, mindful giving matters. And at Goonj, recipient does not get it as charity, but it is given in a very dignified manner.”

About Goonj

Goonj (means an echo), a multi award winning nonprofit, uses cities’ surplus for fueling wide spread development work across rural India. While dealing with more than 5000+ tons of material annually, Goonj reaches this material as a resource, a parallel currency with dignity to rural communities as they take up thousands of development projects to address their own issues like recharging water bodies, rebuilding local infrastructure, education etc. Goonj’s work has led to systematic changes pan India in disaster relief & rehabilitation work while for more than a decade it has been working on opening up the most taboo issue of menstrual hygiene and providing clean cotton cloth as a viable solution.

For details, please refer – www.goonj.org

PUMA

PUMA is one of the world’s leading Sports Brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For 70 years, PUMA has established a history of making fast product designs for the fastest athletes on the planet. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It engages in exciting collaborations with renowned design brands to bring innovative and fast designs to the sports world. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and Dobotex. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs more than 13,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.