16 Aug 2018, Edition - 1129, Thursday

QConnect – The Most Intelligent, Global, Ultra-Compact, Rugged Communication Device

by businesswireindia.com

August 16, 2018

Business Wire India

Quake Global, Inc. (QUAKE), a leading provider of solutions to the global IoT market, announced the launch of their advanced telematics device, QConnect™. The Ultra-compact QConnect integrates with fixed and mobile assets for real-time tracking, monitoring and control anywhere, anytime. The device provides a variety of advanced, wireless communication options, including LTE/2G/3G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth/BLE, V2X, and satellite. The device is designed to meet the demands of a wide variety of requirements from simple low-cost tracking applications to high-performance, multi-channel, video streaming applications.

 

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180815005104/en/

 

Quake Global’s new QConnect, the most intelligent, global, ultra-compact and rugged communication de ...

Quake Global’s new QConnect, the most intelligent, global, ultra-compact and rugged communication device available (Photo: Business Wire)

QConnect is flexible with unique apps and software options on an open source Linux platform. Control your vision with standard built-in security. Users can provision QConnect with a variety of standard configurable apps for specific applications. QConnect also provides advanced users the flexibility to create their own applications to suit their specific needs. Integrated Ethernet, CAN, RS232, and multiple GPIO channels enable a multitude of connectivity options at the machine or equipment level. Advanced features support driver authentication, predictive maintenance, real-time video processing, data collection, process and schedule synchronization, and alert automation.

 

QConnect provides worldwide terrestrial connectivity on LTE with 3G/2G fallback giving you the stability, confidence, and reliability to operate with complete global coverage. Concurrent, multi-constellation GNSS provides world-wide position information in the most extreme conditions. Internal and external battery backup options ensure your data will be securely saved.

 

“Quake Global is proud to introduce the QConnect line of products that specifically focus on large data capacity and flexible cloud integration. QConnect is loaded with a variety of different options, functions, and integration features that enable our customers to have flexibility, increase efficiency, and improve the productivity of their equipment for their users. The device was designed to accommodate the Logistics, Transportation, Heavy Equipment, Oil and Gas, Mining, Agriculture, and Fleet Management industries,” stated James Miller, Vice President of Quake Global.

 

About Quake Global

 

Quake Global is a technology company specializing in solutions for asset tracking and monitoring. Quake Global designs and implements facility or campus level asset tracking solutions based around RFID and satellite technologies. It also designs and implements machine to machine (M2M) communication devices that enable customers to utilize terrestrial (cell phone) networks or satellite networks to locate, track, monitor and control devices globally. For more information, visit www.quakeglobal.com.

 

 
﻿