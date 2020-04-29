Quanergy Accelerates a Safe Return to Work with 3D LiDAR Solutions for Social Distancing

by businesswireindia.com

Quanergy’s Flow Management™ Platform anonymously tracks people flows and measures the distance between individuals to ensure safe social distancing measures

The platform provides integration with thermal cameras to identify and track people with high-body temperatures

Privacy is assured without requiring opt-in and there is zero PII (Personally Identifiable Information) risk

This solution is being rolled out for monitoring social distancing in enterprises, retail spaces, airports, factories, distribution centers, and public transportation



Quanergy Systems, Inc., a leading provider of LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensors and smart perception solutions, today announced the expansion of its Flow Management™ Platform to support solutions that enforce social distancing, regarded by medical experts as the most impactful strategy to halt the spread of COVID-19. These solutions will assist businesses and public entities around the world in returning to work while keeping people safe.

Quanergy’s Flow Management Platform, which combines its state-of-the-art 3D LiDAR sensors with its AI-powered QORTEX™ Perception Software, enables the development of sophisticated social distancing solutions to anonymously and accurately track and analyze the flow of people in real time within retail locations, airports, public venues, commercial and government buildings, and industrial warehouses.

LiDAR uses light to locate and identify objects with a high degree of accuracy in any lighting conditions. Quanergy’s QORTEX Perception Software uses LiDAR data to identify and track individuals throughout an environment without compromising or storing any personal privacy information, unlike camera-based systems. It also does not require user opt-in or the sharing of personal data, thus providing a far more effective social distancing solution than alternatives.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing directives, Quanergy is working with partners to deploy its Flow Management Platform which accurately measures the location of and distance between people, as well as the number of people in a given location to prevent overcrowding. When the distance between individuals is less than the allowed social distance, or the number of people in an area exceeds a given limit, an alert is issued and personnel may be dispatched. When combined with technology such as thermal cameras, the platform identifies individuals with high-body temperatures, helping curb the spread of the virus. Quanergy’s Flow Management™ Platform also accurately counts people entering and exiting common areas, such as conference rooms, to maintain the desired density of people.

“In order for communities and cities to re-open and for the public to feel safe re-entering society, there must be a way to responsibly enforce social distancing,” said Dr. Kevin J. Kennedy, Chairman and CEO of Quanergy. “We believe LiDAR can play a key role in accelerating our return to work and restarting our economy. Quanergy is working closely with our current and new global partners to deploy solutions to instill confidence for businesses and the public in returning to our lives outside our homes.”

The following examples demonstrate the power of Quanergy’s Flow Management™ Platform as a critical tool to enforce social distancing:

Businesses –Control the maximum number of people in common areas such as conference rooms and break rooms, and maintain social distancing.

–Control the maximum number of people in common areas such as conference rooms and break rooms, and maintain social distancing. Distribution centers –Guarantee goods delivery while protecting the safety of employees.

–Guarantee goods delivery while protecting the safety of employees. Factories – Restart production by ensuring all employees are not exhibiting signs of the virus before entering facilities, including conducting employee temperature checks.

– Restart production by ensuring all employees are not exhibiting signs of the virus before entering facilities, including conducting employee temperature checks. Train, Metro stations – Avoid long-queues by replacing turnstiles with contact-less solutions that can accurately keep count of the number of people entering and exiting a station.

– Avoid long-queues by replacing turnstiles with contact-less solutions that can accurately keep count of the number of people entering and exiting a station. Buses, trains – Ensure safety on public transit during high-traffic commute hours by tracking and reporting maximum people count.

– Ensure safety on public transit during high-traffic commute hours by tracking and reporting maximum people count. Retail, airports, public offices – Reduce wait-time in security lines and automatically dispatch cleaning services to specific areas.



Social distancing solutions built upon Quanergy’s Flow Management Platform, will soon be available around the world through Quanergy’s company partners. For instance:

Quantum Labs, based in Australia, has deployed solutions for high profile, globally recognized sites, airports, intersections and high security facilities that are ideal at providing not only social distance monitoring, but also provide significant enhancements to the ongoing security of the site.

iCENT, a leading 3D LiDAR-based security and safety platform solution provider in Korea, provides monitoring services through its iSaver technology to predict and prevent human and property damage from safety and security threats at urban and industrial sites and special facilities.

CRON Systems, an India-based 3D LiDAR solutions provider, integrates data from thermal temperature cameras allowing accurate tracking of individuals in a zone and highlighting threat levels.

Axone, a French integrated security solution provider, is preparing an offer combining different technologies for people management, including temperature detection with thermal cameras, people counting, people tracking, crowd detection, and analytics.

iinside, a US based airport motion analytics company, recently released SafeDistance, to monitor and analyzes crowd density in public spaces, such as airports.



"Quanergy delivers the best LiDAR platform for generating the iinside motion analytics used by some of the best and largest US airports to manage passenger congestion. Faced with new social distancing guidelines, this same technology is now being applied to enhance passenger safety," said Sam Kamel, President and CEO of iinside.

As part of our commitment to facilitate a safe return to the work place, Quanergy is offering a complimentary loaner/license program to qualified partners and end users.

About Quanergy Systems, Inc.

Quanergy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2012 and builds on decades of experience of its team in the areas of optics, photonics, optoelectronics, artificial intelligence software, and control systems. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, in the heart of Silicon Valley, Quanergy offers a high-performance AI-powered LiDAR platform designed to accelerate the automation of key business processes to increase productivity, efficiency, and safety of our 3D world. By providing actionable insights to organizations across major industries including, mapping, security, smart cities, and smart spaces, industrial automation and transportation, Quanergy is enabling its partners and their end-users to deploy innovative solutions to drive their business growth and ultimately, improve the quality of life for people around the world. For more information, visit www.quanergy.com.

