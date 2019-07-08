Quanergy’s QORTEX DTC™ Solution Selected for Use at Major Security Facility in South Korea

by businesswireindia.com

Quanergy Systems, Inc., a leading provider of LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensors and smart sensing solutions, today announced that its proprietary LiDAR perimeter security system, QORTEX DTC™ (Detection, Tracking, Classification) Solution, will be used to protect a large scale security facility in South Korea. This installation, which includes the mass deployment of LiDAR sensors and software licenses, greatly expands Quanergy’s leadership in the APAC region.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190708005023/en/

QORTEXDTC(TM), LiDAR-Based Security Solution (Graphic: Business Wire)

Korea is in the process of upgrading its security systems to include the latest innovations and technology advancements. Current camera-based systems and traditional perimeter intrusion prevention technology no longer provide the necessary awareness to protect critical security facilities.

This particular facility will now be integrated with Quanergy’s LiDAR-based QORTEX DTC™, which we believe would significantly improve the performance of surveillance systems. QORTEX DTC™ is a highly intelligent and combined hardware and software platform solution consisting of Quanergy’s M8 LiDAR sensor and QORTEX artificial intelligence perception software. Quanergy’s patented M8 LiDAR sensor allows a complete 360-degree view in any light or weather condition, while the QORTEX software incorporates 3D perception algorithms to detect, track and classify objects based on the rich point cloud data received from the M8.

“We were tasked with providing an intelligent security solution that is reliable and with low false alarms to secure a highly sensitive facility,” said Dr. Louay Eldada, CEO and co-founder of Quanergy. “Quanergy’s QORTEX DTC™ is a smart, fully automated and accurate solution that can substantially improve awareness to interpret the world around us.”

For this installation, Quanergy is working with iCent, a system integrator, to deploy the technology and develop the necessary security solution that best fits the facility’s needs. In addition to this project, Quanergy and iCent will continue to partner to bring Quanergy’s innovative security solutions across South Korea.

“Quanergy’s LiDAR-based security technology has enabled us to develop new intelligent applications with advanced surveillance capabilities,” said Moon Won San, CEO of iCent. “We are proud to partner with Quanergy on this integration in South Korea, which is just one example of our commitment to bringing advanced technology and security across the country.”

The installation at the security facility began in Q2 2019 and will be completed in several phases over the coming months.

About Quanergy Systems, Inc.

Quanergy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2012 and builds on decades of experience of its team in the areas of optics, photonics, optoelectronics, artificial intelligence software and control systems. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, in the heart of Silicon Valley, Quanergy offers smart sensing solutions. It is a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and perception software for real-time capture and processing of 3D spatial data and object detection, identification, classification and tracking. Its sensors are disruptive in price, performance, reliability, size, weight and power. Its solutions are applicable in numerous sectors including transportation, security, industrial automation, 3D mapping, mining, agriculture, drones, robotics, smart spaces and 3D-aware smart devices for improved safety, efficiency and quality of life. For more information, visit www.quanergy.com.

About iCent Co., Ltd

Founded in February 2000, iCent Co., Ltd. provides technology information and communication solutions, mostly for Total Network, Security and Safety Platform Solutions (i-Saver). iCent is a one-stop service company that has developed network analysis and management products and now provides network consulting, design, construction and operation support. Through specialized solutions for mobile and video, the company provides professional technology centering on leading service providers and SO / MSOs in Korea. iCent has also diversified its business portfolio through various new businesses related to network and computing and has expanded its business opportunities with network-based system integration to increase customer value. For more information, visit www.icent.co.kr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190708005023/en/

Source: Businesswire