QuantInsti Selects Prometric as its Global Test Centre Provider for EPAT Programme

QuantInsti, the leader in algorithmic and quantitative trading education, has selected Prometric, a market leader in the test development and execution solutions as its Global Test Centre Provider for the Executive Programme in Algorithmic Trading (EPAT™) as it announced launching of the world's first verified algorithmic and quantitative trading certificate with proctored exams in more than 100 countries. This will give a boost to the people who are looking to move to this fast expanding domain.

For an organization that believes in the right benchmarks for imparting professional education in this domain, with this association starting October 2018, QuantInsti would introduce the world’s first verified and proctored algorithmic trading certification through Prometric’s network of 8,000 test centres in more than 160 countries across major cities globally. The global algorithmic trading market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% between 2017 and 2025. More than 90% of the domestic orders and close to 50% of the turnover on leading Indian exchanges come from Algorithmic Trading.

A pioneer in this rapidly growing domain, QuantInsti has been training Quantitative and Algorithmic Trading aspirants since its inception in 2010 through its flagship programme ‘Executive Programme in Algorithmic Trading’ (EPAT™). 8 years, 90+ placement tie-ups and users across 150+ countries later, EPAT has grown stronger over the years. It has also designed education modules and conducted knowledge sessions for/with various exchanges in South and South-East Asia and leading educational and financial institutions.

Mr. Nitesh Khandelwal, Co-founder and CEO, QuantInsti

Commenting on the development Mr. Nitesh Khandelwal, Co-founder and CEO, QuantInsti Quantitative Learning Pvt. Ltd., said, "Our experience in delivering world-class Algorithmic and Quantitative learning programme globally provides us with a deep understanding of how this can reward people by influencing career opportunities and entrepreneurial traits. We are committed to bringing the EPAT exam to global standards by making it accessible to test-takers in a secure and reliable testing environment, and upholding the quality of educational experience shared by QuantInsti through its EPAT programme."

Mr. Soumitra Roy, Country Manager India, Prometric, added, “At Prometric, we enable educational organizations worldwide to advance their programs through test development and delivery solutions that set the standard in quality and service excellence; delivering more than seven million tests each year in more than 180 countries. We are pleased to be supporting QuantInsti and giving candidates the opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge in high-quality and professional environments.”

How will this initiative by QuantInsti through Prometric accelerate the standards of EPAT exams?

Build a robust process of verification

Enhanced participant/user experience

A conducive environment

Convenient in-centre exams

Flexibility by allowing choice of exam centre

Multiple testing windows throughout the year

This association would further propel the advantages of both QuantInsti and Prometric to provide the best of both the worlds and introduce verified and trusted certification in the quantitative and algorithmic trading domain.

About QuantInsti

QuantInsti® is a pioneer Algorithmic Trading Research and Training Institute, conducting professional programmes in this rapidly growing domain and preparing professionals in the financial industry for the contemporary field of Algorithmic and Quantitative Trading.

About Prometric

Prometric is a trusted leader in global test development and delivery solutions, conducting more than seven million tests each year worldwide. They advise, develop, manage and deliver comprehensive solutions that feature unparalleled test development and delivery expertise as well as the industry’s most integrated, technology-enabled environment across the world’s most secure testing network or through the conveniences of online testing services.