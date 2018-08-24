Qutone Presents the Revolutionary Biggest Slab “imarble” World’s most Magnum Product till Date

by newsvoir.com
Qutone – the leading brand in the Tile Industry in India today, has done it once again. Backed by mammoth Research & Development department, the company launches a completely new, never seen before range of products called “imarble” in the size of 12 Feet X 4 Feet, a never seen or thought of product in the entire world.
Left to Right: Rajeev Adlakha (MD), Sunil Manglunia (MD), Anil Kapoor, Manoj Agrawal (CMD)
Mr. Manoj Agarwal – C.M.D., Qutone along with all the esteemed Directors were completely elated and proud to be unveiling the collection which is all set to revolutionize the Indian tile industry and are honored to be partnering the Prime Minister’s “Make in India” initiative. The company will be manufacturing the product line at World’s first of its kind, state-of-the-art plant using European technology based at Gujarat.
Actor Anil Kapoor who has been with Qutone for two years in a row simply puts it, “Jab Qutone ho saath, har lamhe mein hai kuch baat”. Also, present on the occasion was Mr. Sunil Manglunia – Managing Director, Qutone.
Mr. Manoj Agarwal – C.M.D., Qutone expressed his exhilaration and said, “Our primary aim at Qutone is to mesmerize our consumers in India and 61 countries in the world with unveiling new products regularly. We first launched “imarble” in size of 8 Feet X 4 Feet in 2016 and it became the biggest ever in Asia. Now, with technological progression, we have out beaten ourselves and launched the Biggest Tile Slab in the World.”
Mr. Sunil Manglunia – Managing Director, Qutone added, “imarble” as a product has set high benchmarks in terms of Design, Size & Innovation and is an initiative to Save our Environment. We are confident of the quick and high demand our product range is going to create in India and globally too. Thus, we strongly align ourselves with the Prime Ministers vision by targeting a gradual decrease in imports and increase in exports.
Actor Anil Kapoor who is very selective about the brands he endorses adds, “It feels great to be part of the Qutone family and I only give my confirmation on any brand when I am confident endorsing it. Team Qutone have smartly collaborated European Technology with Indian warmth and the result is this beautiful collection.“
The entire range of “imarble” was interestingly showcased with their USP being their size of 12 ft. (height) X 4 ft. (width).
Features of imarble Thin Slab: 1200×3000, 6mm Thickness
Waterproof Quality: Water absorption level almost nonexistent – Restrains Fungus & Algae Growth
Bending Strength: High Tensile Strength Level – Easy to shape and mold for Furniture, Sinks, Table Tops and various other utilities
Erosion Resistant: High resistance to Abrasion and Scratches (Except Polished Finish)
Sunlight Resistance: UV Rays do not affect the color quality – Durable in outdoor ambience
Stain Resistance: Non-porous surface. Stains remains on the surface and are easy to remove – Low maintenance
Chemical Resistance: Resistant to Solvents, Disinfectants, Detergents, Chemical Cleaning Agents such as bleach or ammonia, Low Concentration of Acid & Alkalis, Swimming Pool Salts
Fire Resistant: Does not emit smoke or Toxic substances – Safe for Commercial & Residential applications
Frost Resistant: High resistance to extreme freezing temperature – Weather proof, suitable for extreme cold climate
Thermal Shock Resistance: Resistant to sudden changes of temperature – Weather proof, suitable for extreme hot climate
Easy Cleaning: Special Cleaning products are not required unlike Natural Marble – Low cost and ease of maintenance
Sustainability: Environment Friendly being easy bio-degradable and recyclable – Support to Green and Pollution Free environment
Light Weight: Reduces dead load on the surface – Increases the Life Span of the Building
Large Format: Easy installation – covers large space without joints, seamless view of the design & graphics, avoids surface anomaly & undulations. Adds grandeur and elegance.
Slim Tiles: Ideal for Wall Paneling, Wall Décor, Wall Cladding, Table Top
High Flexibility: Increases the strength and toughness – easy to install on wall & floor. Withstands with minor surface undulation thus provides flowless and deviation free surface appearance
Hygienic Material: Doesn’t give off / emit harmful substances – safe for all living beings and contact with Food
Acoustic Insulation: Large Size, Seamless Coverage, Lesser Joint Gaps attribute to increase the acoustic insulation. Thus, suitable for Conference Rooms, Banquet Halls and other Large Spaces with large gatherings.