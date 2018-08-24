Qutone Presents the Revolutionary Biggest Slab “imarble” World’s most Magnum Product till Date

Qutone – the leading brand in the Tile Industry in India today, has done it once again. Backed by mammoth Research & Development department, the company launches a completely new, never seen before range of products called “imarble” in the size of 12 Feet X 4 Feet, a never seen or thought of product in the entire world.

Left to Right: Rajeev Adlakha (MD), Sunil Manglunia (MD), Anil Kapoor, Manoj Agrawal (CMD)

Mr. Manoj Agarwal – C.M.D., Qutone along with all the esteemed Directors were completely elated and proud to be unveiling the collection which is all set to revolutionize the Indian tile industry and are honored to be partnering the Prime Minister’s “Make in India” initiative. The company will be manufacturing the product line at World’s first of its kind, state-of-the-art plant using European technology based at Gujarat.

Actor Anil Kapoor who has been with Qutone for two years in a row simply puts it, “Jab Qutone ho saath, har lamhe mein hai kuch baat”. Also, present on the occasion was Mr. Sunil Manglunia – Managing Director, Qutone.

Mr. Manoj Agarwal – C.M.D., Qutone expressed his exhilaration and said, “Our primary aim at Qutone is to mesmerize our consumers in India and 61 countries in the world with unveiling new products regularly. We first launched “imarble” in size of 8 Feet X 4 Feet in 2016 and it became the biggest ever in Asia. Now, with technological progression, we have out beaten ourselves and launched the Biggest Tile Slab in the World.”

Mr. Sunil Manglunia – Managing Director, Qutone added, “imarble” as a product has set high benchmarks in terms of Design, Size & Innovation and is an initiative to Save our Environment. We are confident of the quick and high demand our product range is going to create in India and globally too. Thus, we strongly align ourselves with the Prime Ministers vision by targeting a gradual decrease in imports and increase in exports.

Actor Anil Kapoor who is very selective about the brands he endorses adds, “It feels great to be part of the Qutone family and I only give my confirmation on any brand when I am confident endorsing it. Team Qutone have smartly collaborated European Technology with Indian warmth and the result is this beautiful collection.“

The entire range of “imarble” was interestingly showcased with their USP being their size of 12 ft. (height) X 4 ft. (width).

Features of imarble Thin Slab: 1200×3000, 6mm Thickness