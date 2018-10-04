Rajeev Talwar D K Aggarwal and Sanjay Aggarwal Respectively took over President Sr. Vice President and Vice President of PHDCCI

Chief Executive Officer & Member of the Board of Directors of DLF Ltd., Mr. Rajeev Talwar and Chairman & Managing Director of SMC Investments and Advisors Ltd., Mr. D K Aggarwal along with Chairman and CEO of Paramount Cables, Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal have respectively taken over the President, Sr. Vice President and Vice President of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) , the Chamber which has turned to its 114 th year of existence.

Rajeev Talwar, President, PHDCCI

The aforesaid new office bearers were elected to their respective positions following conclusion of Chamber’s 113th Annual Session held here on 28th of September 2018.

Prior to becoming the President of the PHD Chamber, Mr. Talwar was its Senior Vice President whereas Mr. D K Aggarwal was its Vice President. However, Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal was unanimously elected as the Vice President of the Chamber at its first Managing Committee Meeting held here on 28th September 2018.

Mr. Talwar is a post graduate and a graduate from St. Stephens College, Delhi University. He started his career in 1976, as a Banker with State Bank of India as a Probationary Officer and was subsequently selected for the Indian Administrative Service in 1978. During his tenure as an IAS officer from 1978 to 2006, Mr. Talwar held many important and critical positions in the Central & State Governments as well as Union Territories.

D K Aggarwal, Sr. Vice President, PHDCCI

Mr. Aggarwal who has taken over as the Sr. Vice President of the Chamber is a fellow member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) with over two decades of experience in the securities market & financial services.

Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal who has been elected as Vice President of the Chamber holds a degree of B.Com. (Hons) from the prestigious SRCC – Shri Ram College of Commerce in the year 1983 and is currently the Chairman and CEO of Paramount Cables.