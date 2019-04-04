Rally for Rugby: The Hong Kong Sevens are Back!

by businesswireindia.com

Now in its 44th year, the 2019 Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens is bigger and better than ever! More than 120,000 fans will gather at Hong Kong Stadium from April 5 to 7 for the seventh leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series, which welcomes 40 teams from 34 countries – making this the world’s largest congregation of rugby unions in 2019. To add to the excitement, the series’ top four finishers this year will automatically qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics. Visit hksevens.com for details.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005028/en/



(Photo: Business Wire)

Rugby Sevens fever flows well beyond the stadium! The annual event turns the city on full blast with creative costumes, festivals, art installations, after-parties and music performances.

“As the world’s most talented rugby players compete at the Hong Kong Sevens for a spot in the 2020 Summer Olympics, the streets of Hong Kong will also be full of excitement,” said Anthony Lau, Executive Director of the Hong Kong Tourism Board. “We look forward to welcoming visitors who come from all corners of the world to enjoy a weekend of non-stop entertainment throughout the city. We have a thrilling line-up of live music, late-night parties and, of course, the unspoken tradition of ‘fancy dress’ costumes.”

Highlights include the following:

HONG KONG SEVENS FESTIVAL

The Harbourfront will then be transformed into a ticketed music festival (April 5), featuring incredible acts, including GRAMMY® Award-winning Gwen Stefani, who will perform in Hong Kong for the first time in a decade.

The Harbourfront will host the Sevens Central (April 6 – 7, free entry), overflowing with entertainment for fans of all ages including Hong Kong Sevens live action on big screen, food and drink, live music, giveaways, street performers, and more.

HONG KONG SEVENS FAN WALK AT LEE GARDENS

Causeway Bay will come to life with a family-friendly street festival (April 5–7), featuring a state-of-the-art Ninja course, street performers, children’s activities, a big screen with live broadcasts of the tournament in the mall’s outdoor space.

GIANT RUGBY

Looking for the perfect Instagram post? Testament to Hong Kong’s penchant for creativity, a giant, 25-metre tall (about 10 stories high) inflatable rugby ball will float around Victoria Harbour from April 3 to 7. The artistic installation will celebrate the city’s love of rugby.

AFTER-PARTIES

The party never stops, as visitors follow the Sevens spirit into bars around town. In Wan Chai, visitors can dance the night away at Carnegie’s – a local mainstay on the after-party circuit since 1994. Beloved sporting mecca Champs Bar takes revellers underground to a basement pub decked out with rugby mementos. For more party vibes, head over to Lan Kwai Fong, where party-goers bar-hop through Central’s cobbled lanes. For late-night munchies, don’t miss New York-style pizzeria Motorino or all-American diner Burger Circus in SoHo. Wherever you go on Sevens weekend, the party will follow!

Images can be accessed via https://bit.ly/2O1CMbe

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005028/en/

MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005028/en/Source: Businesswire