Rapid Growth Lands Yaantra in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Companies of 2019 in India

Yaantra today announced that it ranked 12th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2019, a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years. Yaantra grew at a 526.8 percent during this period.

Jayant Jha, Co-founder & CEO, Yaantra



Yaantra’s exceptional growth has been enabled by the company’s focus in bringing affordable quality smartphones for aspirational audience across the spectrum with doorstep services the other favourable factors such as internet penetration, multiple use cases for smartphones act as a catalyst for increasing smartphone demand making India as an emerging leader in the second-hand mobile market. These factors have resulted in the creation of a growing re-commerce segment. Yaantra has secured an early-mover advantage of this growth factor and created a robust online, offline and retail distribution network. Yaantra’s growth is credited to its vast and growing distribution network combined with an operationally efficient model that enables customers to buy ‘as good as new’ smartphones at affordable price points.

Commenting on the recognition, Jayant Jha, Co-founder and CEO, Yaantra, said, “We are honoured to be recognized as one of the fastest growing technology companies under Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2019. We would like to thank our partners and customers for maintaining their trust in us and being a crucial part of our growth journey.”

“Making the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India ranking is a testament to a company’s commitment to technology,” Rajiv Sundar, Program Director – Technology Fast 50 India 2019 and Partner, Deloitte India. “With its 526.8 percent growth rate over past three years, Yaantra has proven that its leadership has the vision, determination and ability to adapt and grow in a fast-changing environment.”

Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India program selection and qualifications

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India program, which was launched in 2005, is conducted by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP), and is part of a truly integrated Asia Pacific program recognizing the India’s fastest growing and most dynamic technology businesses (public and private) and includes all areas of technology – from internet to biotechnology, from medical and scientific to computers/hardware. The program recognizes the fastest growing technology companies in India based on their percentage revenue growth over the past three financial years.

About Yaantra

Yaantra marked its presence in 2013 as an entirely committed brand, dealing in refurbished smartphones segment. With a wide assortment of smartphones and services, Yaantra is going great and strong towards their vision of making technology affordable and accessible. Yaantra is a single window stopover that caters to all smartphone queries such as broken glass, water damage, software problem, and power issue etc. with best in the industry services. Yaantra deals in multiple sub-segments of refurbishing market. The core function areas are categorized under three sections that are: Refurbished, Unboxed and Pre-owned. Every section has a committed inventory that caters to diverse needs of their wide clientele, from varied demographic, geographic and linguistic identities. Currently, Yaantra is present across 10 cities with self-operating offices and 600+ cities & towns covering 14000+ pin codes. With over 1.2 million customers served, 8 lac+ smartphones sold so far; the company receives 1500+ fresh orders daily.

For more details please visit: www.yaantra.com

About Deloitte

All the facts and figures that talk to our size and diversity and years of experiences, as notable and important as they may be, are secondary to the truest measure of Deloitte: the impact we make in the world. So, when people ask, “what’s different about Deloitte?” the answer resides in the many specific examples of where we have helped Deloitte member firm clients, our people, and sections of society to achieve remarkable goals, solve complex problems or make meaningful progress. Deeper still, it’s in the beliefs, behaviors and fundamental sense of purpose that underpin all that we do. Deloitte globally has grown in scale and diversity – more than 312,000 people in 150 countries, providing multidisciplinary services yet our shared culture remains the same.