Rapido to Provide Free Rides During Odd-Even in Delhi

Rapido has now kick-started its services in the national capital – Delhi. With the launch mainly set to all the areas of Delhi, the prime focus is within central and south Delhi, targeting areas like Vasant Vihar, HauzKhas, Paharganj, Saket, Kamala Market, Tilak Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Chanakya Puri Tuglak Road Etc. to bring in the solution for last-mile commutes, especially the ones who use the metro services as frequently as every day. With the odd even scheme right around the corner, Rapido is all set to make their grand entry and winning hearts by offering free rides. A start-up from Bangalore with their latest funding round of series B has changed the game of today’s commute system.

Rapido now in Delhi

When Rapido extensively started their services back in 2016 around Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad & Faridabad, they offered free rides all through-out the odd-even rule. With an innumerable number of bookings they saw, they had a clear vision of what’s next in the pipeline for them.

Currently, the services are spread across all tiers of the country targeting all niche of commuters and making commute the least of their worries. Nirmal, Senior Expansion Manager for Rapido, says, “Rapido’s concept is based around providing convenient and high-quality transport facilities for solo commuters, especially those who need to travel far or have to get somewhere quickly.”

With over 10 Million happy customers and their presence spread across 90 cities, Rapido is striving hard to reach a number of people every day and bring happiness in their lives by providing a fast and affordable source of transport.

The app can easily be downloaded from play store in an Android or IOS phone which will help you book your rides in no time! Customer App: go.onelink.me/Ewte/8c2c3d0e.

About Rapido Bike Taxi

Rapido is a Bangalore based company who provides technology-based services for booking two-wheelers mobile application “Rapido”. Rapido’s services have been widely received in South India, and the company is looking to expand its reach across the country gradually. Rapido takes extreme care of its passengers as well as captains. They have a dual helmet policy where the helmet will be provided to both – Captain and the passenger for their safety and security. Also, shower caps are provided to passengers for their personal hygiene. The app has GPS, live tracking, SOS and live chat facilities too. It has an option for the users to share their ride with their trusted contacts. Moreover, all the rides with Rapido are insured, your insurance cover begins the second you are seated and ends when you reach your destination.