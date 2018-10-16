  • Download mobile app

16 Oct 2018, Edition - 1190, Tuesday

  • The AMU revoked the suspension of two students from J&K
  • Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by Delhi Police against Ashish Pandey, son of former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey
  • Cops unable to trace VIP-brat Ashish Pandey
  • A first-year student was suspended for celebrating the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh in a college in Coimbatore.
  • NSUI President Fairoz Khan quits after charges of sexual harassment were leveled against him
  • Two Goa Congress MLAs at BJP President Amit Shah’s residence in Delhi
  • UN chief saddened over destruction caused by Cyclone Titli in Odisha, Andha Pradesh
  • UP Cabinet to change the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj today
  • Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan briefs the media ahead of Sabarimala Showdown
RapNet Launches New Trade Center

by businesswireindia.com

October 16, 2018

Business Wire India
RapNet, the world’s leading diamond trading network, is proud to announce the launch of the RapNet Trade Center. This marks a major strategic development for RapNet by providing members with an efficient, secure and intuitive system to trade diamonds in a smarter trading environment.

The RapNet Trade Center offers members a suite of tools to manage their offers and inquiries, negotiate terms, close deals and issue invoices in one streamlined process. The Trade Center provides verified RapNet members with the ability to trade efficiently and safely. All communications are secure, without the use of email, which is subject to fraud.
 
“We are investing millions of dollars in new electronic infrastructure to ensure that our members have simple, smart tools that will manage and grow their business,” said Saville Stern, CEO of RapNet. “With over one million trades a year, the Trade Center is a significant step in the evolution of the RapNet platform. Additional initiatives lined up for 2018 and 2019 will provide members with the ability to increase profits.”
 
Learn more about the new RapNet Trade Center at https://info.rapnet.com/trade-center
Source: Businesswire

