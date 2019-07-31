  • Download mobile app
31 Jul 2019, Edition - 1478, Wednesday
Rashika Sharma Launches a New Collection for Upcoming Wedding Season

Covai Post Network

July 31, 2019

Rashika Sharma, a young and promising fashion designer, brings her new women’s luxury fashion label that captures the essence of modern India – one rooted in tradition and heritage, yet adapting to modern influences.

 

Hand-embroidered with traditional dabka, zari, pechni and kut-dana

 

The new collection seeks to provide a balanced mixture between the classic and the contemporary, to carve out an unforgettable experience – blending finesse, grace, and heritage together.

 

Rashika believes that fashion isn’t just clothing, but reflections of our state of mind and emotions. Following a minimalistic yet powerful design philosophy and working primarily with solid colors and floral patterns, through this collection, she seeks to empower the modern Indian women with confidence & expression. Adding touches of romanticism and mystery, the creations are juxtaposed with playful prints, vibrant tones, & fine craftsmanship.

 

Connect with the Brand here on social media:

Instagram: www.instagram.com/rashikasharmaofficial

Facebook: www.facebook.com/rashikasharmaofficial


Shop soon on website: www.rashikasharma.com

Or else in stores

Couture Yard: www.coutureyard.com

Tifara: www.instagram.com/tifarachennai/?hl=en

Strand of Silk: strandofsilk.com/

Collage Shop India: www.instagram.com/collageshop_bangalore

Stage 3: www.stage3.co.

 
Source: Newsvior

