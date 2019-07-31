Rashika Sharma Launches a New Collection for Upcoming Wedding Season

Rashika Sharma, a young and promising fashion designer, brings her new women’s luxury fashion label that captures the essence of modern India – one rooted in tradition and heritage, yet adapting to modern influences.

Hand-embroidered with traditional dabka, zari, pechni and kut-dana

The new collection seeks to provide a balanced mixture between the classic and the contemporary, to carve out an unforgettable experience – blending finesse, grace, and heritage together.

Rashika believes that fashion isn’t just clothing, but reflections of our state of mind and emotions. Following a minimalistic yet powerful design philosophy and working primarily with solid colors and floral patterns, through this collection, she seeks to empower the modern Indian women with confidence & expression. Adding touches of romanticism and mystery, the creations are juxtaposed with playful prints, vibrant tones, & fine craftsmanship.

