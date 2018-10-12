Red Cross Society Appreciates ISKCON Food Relief Foundation’s Exemplary Efforts and Humanitarian Support to Faridabad Flood Victims

ISKCON Food Relief Foundation branded as Annamrita, a not-for-profit, non-religious, non-sectarian public charitable organization, has earned appreciation from District Red Cross Society for extending the selfless humanitarian and generous support to the flood victims of Basantpur Village, Faridabad.

Red Cross Society appreciates the selfless and humanitarian approach of ISKCON Food Relief Foundation

The organization pro-actively reached out to the state government and offered unsolicited aid to the 500 villagers who were deeply affected by such a critical and uncontrollable situation. The efficient team of Annamrita not only managed to cook the healthy and sumptuous Khichdi meal for the victims but also systematically delivered it to government officials in an extremely short span of time.

Commenting on the association with Red Cross Society, Dhananjaya Krishna Das, Vice – Chairman, North India, Annamrita said, “We are extremely glad to partner with the District Red Cross Society for such a noble cause. We have consistently tried to cater to communities in the best manner possible. I hope this initiative will inspire others to walk on a similar path.”

Secretary, District Red Cross Society, Faridabad said, “We really appreciate this selfless and humanitarian approach of Annamrita. The organization has set an exemplary standard when it comes to delivering whole-heartedly towards a humble cause for the betterment of the people in need. We look forward to serving the society via more such partnerships in the future.”

As International societies, ISCKON and Red Cross Society have always been at the forefront and have partnered together for various humanitarian efforts worldwide; making their association quiet apt for extending support towards the Faridabad flood victims.

Annamrita with a mission to liberate underprivileged children from the vicious cycle of poverty and illiteracy by serving them wholesome nutritious meals is not only running large-scale mid-day meal programme for children across the country but also is at the forefront of serving the society in the hour of need.

The organization has been at the helm of initiatives such as Zero Hunger Haryana which have received immense support from the public as well as the government.

Annamrita

With a mission to liberate underprivileged children from the vicious cycle of poverty and illiteracy by serving them wholesome nutritious meals, ISKCON Food Relief Foundation branded as Annamrita, has been successfully running a large scale operation pan India. The organization has been serving 1.2 million meals everyday through its 20 kitchens across India among their network of 6500 schools, out of which 250K meals are served everyday in 1900+ schools in the state of Haryana. A not-for-profit, non-religious, non-sectarian public charitable organization has a presence in 7 states namely – Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and West Bengal.

For any more information, please visit: www.foodforchild.com.