Redefine Living With Alcove Realty’s “New Kolkata – Sangam”

Alcove Realty, one of the leading real estate developers announced the launch of New Kolkata- Sangam, an affordable township project under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY), by the Ganges in Serampore.Set on a plot of around 19 acres, New Kolkata is a prominent project having three sub projects namely Prayag, Sangam (both residential) and Triveni (commercial). Triveni will cater to the need of Prayag and Sangam as well as the neighbourhood. The township is the tallest affordable housing project in the State and beautifully connected to Kolkata and the neighbourhood by Road, Rail & River. World Class amenities along with a private ghat, jetty and ferry service for all its residents, it is unique to New Kolkata and makes choosing to live here a wise decision. The price range of the properties start from INR16.3 lakhs onwards for a 1 BHK apartment.The joyous occasion of the launch of New Kolkata- Sangam, was celebrated with an enthralling performance by Mamata Shankar and her dance company followed by a Ganga Aarti performed by several Priests from Varanasi on the New Kolkata Ganga Ghats. The nearly 4000 guests in attendance were completely mesmerised by the sheer magic of the evening and were happy to soothe their soul and soak in the divinity of the Ganga while they relished a wide range of refreshments served to them by the banks of the river.Speaking on this momentous occasion, Shri Amar Nath Shroff, Chairman,said, “Project New Kolkata-is sure to redefine the standards of living of Serampore and Bengal by creating a unique township model that gives everyone an opportunity to live a luxurious lifestyle at an affordable ticket price.itself is equipped with all the facilities expected from a township and caters to the need of every age group.”Source: Businesswire