Refinitiv Launches ‘Qual-ID’ Integrating Digital Identity Technology With KYC Due Diligence

Refinitiv has taken a significant step forward in its efforts to help financial services providers fight identity fraud and financial crime with the launch of Qual-ID, a new solution combining digital identity verification with risk screening to help improve digital onboarding of consumers and compliance with Know-Your-Customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) regulations around the world.

Financial services providers are rapidly embracing digital technology to transform their operations, ensure a positive consumer experience, and to comply with financial crime regulations. At the same time, the move to a more digital and mobile service exposes new risks, including digital identity theft and synthetic identities. This pattern of fraud is impacting a wide range of financial services providers from banking to payments.

Qual-ID is designed to improve the consumer experience while helping to protect against fraud and money laundering. It supports a fast and secure way to digitally onboard consumers through a combination of Refinitiv’s World-Check Risk Intelligence with Trulioo’s digital identity network.

Qual-ID enables organisations to verify identities against trusted data sources, proof legal documents, conduct anti-impersonation checks, and screen for regulatory and financial risk; such as sanctions, PEPs and adverse media. The process can be completed in one transaction and via a single point of access.

“Financial services are in the midst of a digital identity revolution, which is being driven by a host of inter-connected factors such as regulations mandating enhanced privacy and consumers who demand more choice and flexibility,” said Phil Cotter, Managing Director of the Risk business at Refinitiv. “Refinitiv Qual-ID was built to solve these challenges, backed by established, proven technology and reliable data from two leading organisations. Qual-ID enables financial services providers to reap the benefits of the digital identity revolution through a global solution that facilitates trusted transactions regardless of location.”

Refinitiv Qual-ID is the result of a partnership between Refinitiv and Trulioo, first announced earlier this year and aimed at fighting financial crime while increasing financial inclusion.

“Being a financial institution is not simple these days; regulations are rapidly evolving, money-laundering is at an all-time high and consumers are increasingly mobile yet expecting seamless user experiences. Unfortunately, many solutions fail to address this complex environment, leading to revenue loss and abandonment,” said Stephen Ufford, CEO and founder of Trulioo. “Refinitiv Qual-ID fills this void and allows forward-thinking financial institutions to tap into the promise of the digital transformation that’s powering financial inclusion while safeguarding trust and privacy.”

Use of Refinitiv Qual-ID comprises three steps:

● Identity Verification (IDV): Verifying that a person actually exists and that they are who they say they are by comparing attributes provided with information obtained from independent trusted sources such as governments, and credit bureaus.

● Identity Proofing (IDP): Answering the question ‘Is this identity document legitimate?’ A facial comparison element adds additional assurance and both automated algorithmic and manual checks are available to increase effectiveness. An anti-impersonation check can be performed though a second layer of biometric authentication using a live “selfie” via a mobile device and a liveness check is performed to ensure they are not holding up a photo.

● Risk Screening: Access to Refinitiv’s Risk Intelligence data via World-Check, enabling comprehensive customer screening.

About Trulioo

Trulioo is a global identity and business verification company that provides secure access to reliable, independent and trusted data sources worldwide to instantly verify consumers and business entities online. Trulioo’s marketplace of global identity data and services, GlobalGateway, helps organizations comply with Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Customer Due Diligence (CDD) requirements by automating Know Your Customer (KYC) and Know Your Business (KYB) workflows. Trulioo supports global clients to instantly verify five billion customers and 250 million business entities in over 195 countries – all through a single API integration. Named as a CNBC Disruptor 50 Company, Trulioo’s mission is to solve global problems associated with verifying identities by powering fraud prevention and compliance systems for customers worldwide to increase trust and safety online. For more information visit trulioo.com.

About Refinitiv

Refinitiv is one of the world’s largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure, serving over 40,000 institutions in over 190 countries. It provides leading data and insights, trading platforms, and open data and technology platforms that connect a thriving global financial markets community – driving performance in trading, investment, wealth management, regulatory compliance, market data management, enterprise risk and fighting financial crime. For more information, visit: www.refinitiv.com

