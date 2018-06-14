Reissue: Mansons International Accelerates Business Expansion with Infor

by businesswireindia.com

Infor, a leading provider of industry-specific cloud applications, today announced that Mansons, a global components manufacturer, and supplier for supplier for Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) in the automotive industry, has selected Infor solutions to transform their business operations to drive organizational collaboration and enhance productivity.Established in 1956, Mansons is headquartered in Mumbai with a distribution network of over 7000 commercial vehicle components spread across 104 countries. Over the next two years, the company has aggressive plans to increase the export base to 200 countries with over 2200 New Product Developments (NPD) for the independent after market. Additionally, the ability to regulate complex pricing across geographies, manage fluctuating schedules and have efficient asset lifecycle management are of paramount importance to an auto component manufacturer. Mansons current legacy ERP system could no longer support the growing complexities of a fast-evolving business.Mansons chose Infor LN, coupled with Infor PLM Accelerate, Infor Xi, and Infor Factory Track to deliver a unified collaborative platform to drive seamless product lifecycle management, and increase synergies across stakeholders and business intelligence for informed decisions.Following an extensive study of the market, its requirements, and available solutions, Infor was chosen for its extensive market insight and expertise in a comprehensive automotive solution suite that will ensure strategic growth and streamline Mansons expansion plans.“Continuous innovation for new product development and aggressive business expansion are the immediate focus areas for Mansons. Such ambitious plans can only be implemented with robust technology solutions in place. A scalable IT infrastructure is the need of the hour and will deliver consistent and unified operations to build business for growth. With Infor as a strong partner, we can modernize business operations with industry-specific solutions and meet our goals,” said Gautam Khanduja, Managing Director, Mansons.Ashish Dass, Vice President and Managing Director, South Asian Subcontinent, Infor said, “Mansons is a niche and fast-growing business in the automotive sector. Its leadership is technology driven and see technology as a growth driver to reach their goals. They clearly saw the synergy with Infor LN and we are pleased to partner with Masons on this journey. The automotive sector is a growth sector in India and Infor LN is a strong offering in this segment.”“The inherent ERP systems at Mansons International created complexities in their business processes, preventing them from competing in the evolving global market. Mansons International required a modern IT infrastructure to address the complexities of their business processes and also support their aggressive expansion plans. Our suite for the auto component industry perfectly meets these needs. At Infor, we specifically understand the demands of distinctive manufacturing to deliver an efficient, integrated and future-ready platform to meet their fast-growing business requirements,” said Ashish.Source: Businesswire