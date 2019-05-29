  • Download mobile app
29 May 2019, Edition - 1415, Wednesday
Reissue: TTK Prestige and Satin Creditcare Join Hands to Empower Rural Households With Affordable Cooking Solutions

by businesswireindia.com

May 29, 2019

Business Wire India
TTK Prestige, India’s number 1 kitchen appliance brand, has announced a partnership with Satin Creditcare Network Limited (“SCNL”) one of the largest microfinance companies in India, to provide affordable and healthy cooking solutions to low income groups in South India.
 
TTK Prestige, which sells over 30 million products per year, will be selling pressure cookers, induction cooktop and mixer grinders to over 70,000 existing SCNL clients in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
 
Mr. K. G. George, Sr. Vice President (Retail and Alternate Channels) said: “At TTK Prestige, we believe that it is every person’s right to have access to healthy cooking tools. We are immensely pleased to partake in this initiative with SCNL to empower rural households with the right cooking solutions. Our objective is to take this initiative across India and ensure that ultimately every Indian kitchen has a TTK Prestige cooking appliance.”
 
Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Dev Verma, COO, Satin Creditcare Network Limited said: “Making TTK Prestige products easily accessible to a large number of disadvantaged rural households can bring about a significant improvement in the way they cook and consume food.’’
 
He added, “At Satin Creditcare, we strive to improve the quality of life of our clients and their families by social engagement. In past, we have disbursed loans products related to water and sanitation, clean energy, solar panels and bicycles. Our endeavour has always been to foster spirit of entrepreneurship by providing timely credit to more than 3.5 million women across India.”
Source: Businesswire

