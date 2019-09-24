Relish Exciting Offer of Refer and Earn With up to Rs 1 Lakh at Adda52 Rummy

by businesswireindia.com

Recession is a myth; earning money is now easier, one just needs to love to play rummy. Adda52 Rummy has brought a golden opportunity for rummy addicts to earn extra just by referring Adda52 Rummy to friends. It’s simple, go by the rules to earn the money.



Adda52 Rummy, owned by Gaussian Networks Pvt Ltd is one of the finest platforms for playing online rummy games in India. With an exciting variety of rummy game formats and one of the most comprehensive online promotional offers, the portal has millions of registered players. One can play on a laptop, PC, Mobiles and even iPad. It is a simple and straightway to enjoy your favourite game in a legal and safe way.



Adda52 Rummy never stops surprising users with new and useful offers. After launching One plus7 pro tournament which is trending high amongst users, Refer a Friend and Earn has been enhanced in large scale to make it more beneficial to users.



Play Rummy, Refer Friends And Earn In Lakhs



A referrer can earn a bonus of up to Rs 1 Lakh for each referral made by him.



For this, the referred friend needs to register using the referral link shared by the referrer and deposit a minimum sum of Rs. 500 using the First Time Deposit code.



The referrer himself too needs to deposit a minimum of Rs. 500. As soon as this is done, the bonus amount of Rs 1,00000 reflects in the Adda52 Rummy account of the referrer in the form of Locked Bonus.



The referrer needs to unlock locked bonus amount partially after the referred friend starts to earn loyalty points. Moreover, referred friend and referrer has to purchase a minimum of 50 real cash chips and needs to participate in at least one real cash game.



For every 100 loyalty points a referred friend earns, the referrer would get 22 real cash chips credited to his account. Visit Refer and Earn Terms & Conditions at Adda52 Rummy for more information



With an unlimited number of referrals, if a referrer refers 5 friends, he can get back the combined value of 25% of First Time Deposits from each of the referred friends. Apart from playing cash games, users now have the opportunity to earn form winnings, and also from referrals.



Come experience the impeccable rummy gaming with exciting offers such as One Plus7 Pro, Leaderboard, Refer and Earn, etc. and win loads of cash .

Source: Businesswire