Remitly Introduces Custom Money Transfer Service to more Cruise Ship Workers

Remitly, the largest independent digital remittance company in North America, expanded its custom money transfer service for cruise ship workers, also known as seafarers. Remitly for Seafarers, was specially designed for workers on cruise ships who need to send money to their loved ones while they’re away at sea.

Remitly for Seafarers is now available to seafarers who need to send money safely and securely to the Philippines, India, and Indonesia without leaving their ship.

There are more than 1.6 million seafarers in international shipping.1 While working aboard cruise ships, seafarers have limited time at ports to send money to their loved ones on land. The process of using money transfer kiosks at ports or on ships often requires long lines and exorbitant fees. Seafarers sending money to the Philippines, India, or Indonesia now have an easier way to do this and can bypass the hassle and high fees at traditional kiosks.

Seafarers can now send money quickly and easily from a computer or through the Remitly mobile app using a cruise ship identification card, a copy of their passport, and a debit or credit card.

Fueled by big data, Remitly uses mobile technology, machine learning, and direct integrations with partner banks and cash pickup locations to calculate a specific date and time seafarers’ recipients can expect their money to arrive. This allows seafarers to track their transfer to know exactly when and where their money will arrive.

“Seafarers make tremendous sacrifices for their families, leaving home for long periods of time to support their families and communities,” said Remitly CEO and co-founder Matt Oppenheimer. “We are thrilled by the success of Remitly for Seafarers and are confident this expansion of service will help more seafarers support their loved ones without the hardship, hassle, and high fees of traditional money transfer services.”

About Remitly

Remitly is an independent digital remittance company that transfers over $6 billion in annualized volume through its proprietary global money transfer network across Africa, Asia, Central Europe, and South America. Its reliable and easy-to-use mobile app makes the process of sending money faster, easier, more transparent and less costly by eliminating the forms, codes, agents, extra time and fees typical of the traditional, century-old money transfer process. Remitly is backed by industry-leading investors, Naspers’ PayU, Silicon Valley Bank, Stripes Group, Threshold Ventures (formerly DFJ Venture), DN Capital, QED Investors, Trilogy Equity Partners, Bezos Expeditions, Founders’ Co-Op, and TomorrowVentures. The company is headquartered in Seattle, with additional offices in London, the Philippines, and Nicaragua. For more information visit Remitly.com.

