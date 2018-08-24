Renowned Physician Dr. Pariksith Singh’s Newly Launched Books Endorsed by Stalwarts in the Industry

by businesswireindia.com

Physician, philosopher and poet, Dr. Pariksith Singh released three books on Saturday, August 18th, 2018 during the Pondy Lit Fest. The books were launched by Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Adviser in the Ministry of Finance, Government of India.



‘Swayam Ka Ghuspaithiya’ is Dr. Pariksith Singh's latest compilation of Hindi poetry that sheds light on the irrefutable presence of an internal conflict ravaging all of humanity, while simultaneously exploring the intricacies of human nature. The book showcases profound poetry, leaving an indelible mark on the psyche of the reader.

Partho, Vedanti, Teacher and Critic, calls Pariksith Singh “the poet of the future, with the innate ability to collaborate form and feeling, philosophy and practice and meaning and style in a thought-provoking format. Pariksith's poetry is not philosophy in verse but an invitation to experience the world in a different way.”’, a compilation of English poems draws from the remarkable assortment of hues that a woman’s personality beholds and is an ode to the feminine half of the universe. Dr. Singh’s writing paints a vivid picture, highlighting the omnipresence of the poet’s beloved.Mandira Ghosh, Treasurer of the Poetry Society (India) defines There Was a Girl I Loved Once as “no ordinary book of lamentations but a dignified document of enlightenment and an incomparable text for respect for women, the creator of man.”Makarand Paranjape, Professor of English (JNU) calls Dr. Singh’s work “deeply moving, lilting and inspiring, integrating with song-like cadence and chant-like intonation.”’, his third book, aims to serve as the quintessential compilation of all information necessary to run a compliant healthcare practice. The book is targeted towards physicians and administrators to assist them in providing high-quality care to their patients while working towards achieving better health results.is the CEO of Florida based Access Health Care Physicians, one of the largest physician associations in the US. He wears different hats and has penned several books over a variety of topics. These include Grow Your Medical Practice and Get Your Life Back, The Shoreless River, Chutti Ke Din to name a few.Source: Businesswire