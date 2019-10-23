ResMed Introduces AirFit N30, World’s First Tube-Down Nasal Cradle CPAP Mask

by businesswireindia.com

ResMed (NYSE: RMD) (ASX: RMD) introduced AirFit N30, the world’s first tube-down nasal cradle CPAP mask with a front-facing tube – a brand-new option for sleep apnea treatment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191021005138/en/

ResMed AirFit N30, tube-down nasal cradle CPAP mask (Photo: Business Wire)

ResMed’s lightest mask yet, AirFit N30 features an adjustable elastic headgear, plus a nasal cradle cushion that sits under the nasal bridge, eliminating soreness in that area. The mask’s curved cushion is designed to provide a secure seal regardless of how the wearer sleeps or moves.

Together, these innovations help make starting and staying on CPAP therapy easier than ever for more of the 936 million people worldwide living with sleep apnea.

“AirFit N30 is about ease of use, helping people ease into therapy and addressing the most common pain points for longtime users,” said Jim Hollingshead, president of ResMed’s Sleep business. “As the first mask of its kind, AirFit N30 reflects ResMed’s continued leadership in sleep innovation – the cornerstone of our company for over 30 years.”

AirFit N30 joins ResMed’s award-winning portfolio of Minimalist CPAP masks designed to be small, light, and easy to use, including the popular AirFit P10 nasal pillows mask and AirFit F30 minimal-contact full-face mask.

AirFit N30 is now available in the United States, with other countries to follow.

About ResMed

At ResMed (NYSE: RMD) (ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 120 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191021005138/en/

Source: Businesswire