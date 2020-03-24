ResMed Statement on COVID-19

by businesswireindia.com

ResMed (NYSE: RMD) (ASX: RMD) has released the following statement from CEO Mick Farrell regarding the evolving coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak:

“As a global leader in respiratory medicine, ResMed stands with the world in the face of the latest coronavirus disease COVID-19 and is ready to help mitigate its effects, helping people breathe while their immune system fights this virus. More than 7,500 ResMedians are working in over 140 countries for this purpose. We are working with governments, health authorities, hospitals, physicians, and patients worldwide to assess their needs, and to deliver the ventilation therapy that is essential to treat the respiratory complications of COVID-19. Our primary focus is to maximize the availability of ResMed ventilators and other respiratory support devices for the patients that need them most.

“As global leaders in digital health, we’re proud that many of our ventilators and bilevel respiratory devices are cloud-connected, enabling physicians and respiratory specialists to remotely monitor their patients. There could not be a clearer case for the use of digital health and remote monitoring of patients than this current crisis with a virus that is so contagious stemming from direct human contact.

“I’m grateful to our global team for working through today’s challenges to help treat an increasing number of COVID-19 patients. I’d like to call out first-responder ResMedians in China’s Hubei province, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, in particular one ResMed hero who, since early January, has donned a positive pressure hazmat suit, and helped set up thousands of people on ResMed ventilators and ResMed masks. There are also 100-plus ResMedians from Malaysia who in mid-March volunteered to keep working in our Singapore manufacturing plant when Malaysia closed its borders, relocating to live near our plant in Singapore, spending weeks away from their families, so they can continue to produce as many lifesaving ventilators and ventilation masks as possible.

“ResMed is taking every measure possible worldwide to maximize the production of ventilators, masks, and other respiratory devices. We are looking to double or triple the output of ventilators, and scale up ventilation mask production more than tenfold. Our team is also taking precautions such as a work-from-home policy for all employees who can do that, social distancing, and ensuring world-class quality, safety, good manufacturing practices, and top-level hygiene procedures at our manufacturing, service, and distribution centers to help ensure quality, safety, and business continuity.

“I urge all of us to do our part to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, whether that is self-quarantining, working from home, sheltering in place, or just staying healthy for our families, particularly the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

“Let me close with this: I would like to personally thank the front-line clinical heroes – many thousands of respiratory therapists, respiratory nurses, pulmonary and critical care medicine physicians, as well as hospital and clinical staff who set up our ventilators and masks for patients in need and deliver the lifesaving gift of breath… You are the superheroes of this COVID-19 crisis, and we salute you!”

