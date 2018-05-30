ResMed to Acquire HEALTHCAREfirst, a Cloud-based Software and Services Provider for Home Health and Hospice Agencies

by businesswireindia.com

ResMed (NYSE:RMD, ASX:RMD), a global leader in connected healthcare solutions, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately held HEALTHCAREfirst, a provider of software solutions and services for home health and hospice agencies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180529005328/en/

HEALTHCAREfirst offers electronic health record (EHR) software, billing and coding services, and advanced analytics that enable home health and hospice agencies to optimize their clinical, financial and administrative processes. HEALTHCAREfirst will complement ResMed’s existing software solutions offered by Brightree, a wholly owned subsidiary ranked as one of the top 100 healthcare IT companies in the United States.

“The home health and hospice segments are large and growing fast, due to the rising prevalence of chronic conditions and an aging population shifting to homecare and other lower-cost care settings,” said Raj Sodhi, president of ResMed’s SaaS business. “HEALTHCAREfirst’s solutions suite enables ResMed to help efficiently and effectively manage this growing population, benefiting patients, their families, agencies and payers.

“Joining ResMed, with their purpose of changing lives with every breath, is an exciting opportunity for our HEALTHCAREfirst team, as our joint mission is linked to improving quality of life for patients in out-of-hospital healthcare,” said J. Kevin Porter, HEALTHCAREfirst’s president and CEO. “We believe our combined resources and investment capabilities will make an even more impactful improvement on the patient experience and our customers’ business outcomes at a time when they’re under increased reimbursement and regulatory pressures.”

The transaction’s financial terms were not disclosed, but the transaction will not be material to ResMed’s consolidated financial results. The transaction is expected to be finalized before the end of the first quarter of ResMed’s fiscal year 2019 (September 30, 2018), subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

About ResMed

ResMed (NYSE:RMD, ASX:RMD), a world-leading connected health company with more than 5 million cloud-connected devices for daily remote patient monitoring, changes lives with every breath. Its award-winning devices and software solutions help treat and manage sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other respiratory conditions. Its 6,000-member team strives to improve patients’ quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease and save healthcare costs in more than 120 countries. ResMed.com

About HEALTHCAREfirst

HEALTHCAREfirst provides cloud-based technologies and services to improve business and clinical operations for thousands home health and hospice providers across the United States. Based in Springfield, MO, and one of the fastest growing providers of its kind, the company provides agency and clinical management software, outsourced revenue cycle management services (billing, coding and OASIS Review), CAHPS surveys, and advanced analytics, in any combination. HEALTHCAREfirst’s breadth of solutions offers agencies a single source to improve patient care, create operational efficiencies, increase profitability and simplify CMS compliance. With HEALTHCAREfirst, agencies can focus on patients instead of paperwork. For more information call 800.841.6095 or visit healthcarefirst.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180529005328/en/

MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180529005328/en/Source: Businesswire