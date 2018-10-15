  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
15 Oct 2018, Edition - 1189, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • MJ Akbar files defamation case against prime accuser
  • Zargam Mehdi was known to be close to senior BSP leader Lalji Verma.
  • Kerala HC grants conditional bail to Bishop Franco Mulakkal
  • BJP Minister Jaswant Yadav attacks Rahul Gandhi, accuses him of being a Pakistan sympathiser
  • Burqa-clad football coach helps Chennai girls shoot for national goals
  • Union Minister MJ Akbar likely to move the court for filing criminal defamation today
  • Khashoggi has been missing since he stepped inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Results from Pradaxa® RE-SPECT ESUS® and RE-SPECT CVT® trials to be presented at the 11th World Stroke Congress

by businesswireindia.com

October 15, 2018

Business Wire India
  • Data from key trials will aid in increasing scientific understanding of ESUS and CVT
  • RESPECT-ESUS is first randomised trial to investigate clinical profile of Pradaxa® vs ASA

Boehringer Ingelheim today announced that primary results from two key trials, RE-SPECT ESUS® and RE-SPECT CVT®, will be presented at the upcoming World Stroke Congress in Montreal, Canada 17-20 October 2018. These primary analyses will contribute to the scientific community’s understanding of both disease states and the clinical profile of dabigatran etexilate (Pradaxa®).

 

The results from RE-SPECT ESUS, the first randomised trial comparing dabigatran etexilate with acetylsalicylic acid (ASA) in any indication, will add further insight into the prevention of secondary stroke in patients with an embolic stroke of undetermined source (ESUS).1 As the first comparison to ASA, this trial will also offer further important insights into the clinical profile of dabigatran etexilate.

 

RE-SPECT CVT will provide additional knowledge regarding treatment of patients with cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT).2 It is the first exploratory, prospective, randomised controlled study of any non-vitamin K antagonist oral anticoagulant (NOAC) in patients with blood clots in the veins or venous sinuses of the brain.

 

Both trials are part of Boehringer Ingelheim’s ongoing commitment to expanding scientific knowledge of stroke prevention and form part of the extensive RE-VOLUTION® clinical trial programme for dabigatran etexilate, which upon completion will have enrolled more than 60,000 patients worldwide.1-14

 

The results from these two trials will be presented in the following sessions:

 
Abstract title   Presentation details  
RE-SPECT ESUS: Dabigatran versus acetylsalicylic acid for stroke prevention in patients with embolic stroke of undetermined source   Wednesday 17 October, 19:10 – 19:30, HALL A

Session code: AWA01

 

Session title: Opening: late-breaking trials

 

Presentation number: 100

  
RE-SPECT CVT: Randomized controlled trial of the safety and efficacy of dabigatran etexilate vs. dose-adjusted warfarin in patients with cerebral venous thrombosis   Saturday 20 October, 11:30 – 11:50, HALL B

Session code: AWA03

 

Session title: Award lectures & late breaking trials

 

Presentation number: 101

  

Please click on the following link for ‘Notes to Editors’ and ‘References’: http://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/press-release/Results-from-two-Pradaxa-trials-to-be-presented-at-WSC

 

Intended audiences:

 

This press release is issued from our Corporate Headquarters in Ingelheim, Germany and is intended to provide information about our global business. It is directed to the international audience outside Germany. Please be aware that information relating to the approval status and labels of approved products may vary from country to country, and a country-specific press release on this topic may have been issued in the countries where we do business.

 

 

 

 
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿