Results from Pradaxa® RE-SPECT ESUS® and RE-SPECT CVT® trials to be presented at the 11th World Stroke Congress

by businesswireindia.com

Data from key trials will aid in increasing scientific understanding of ESUS and CVT

RESPECT-ESUS is first randomised trial to investigate clinical profile of Pradaxa® vs ASA

Boehringer Ingelheim today announced that primary results from two key trials, RE-SPECT ESUS® and RE-SPECT CVT®, will be presented at the upcoming World Stroke Congress in Montreal, Canada 17-20 October 2018. These primary analyses will contribute to the scientific community’s understanding of both disease states and the clinical profile of dabigatran etexilate (Pradaxa®).

The results from RE-SPECT ESUS, the first randomised trial comparing dabigatran etexilate with acetylsalicylic acid (ASA) in any indication, will add further insight into the prevention of secondary stroke in patients with an embolic stroke of undetermined source (ESUS).1 As the first comparison to ASA, this trial will also offer further important insights into the clinical profile of dabigatran etexilate.

RE-SPECT CVT will provide additional knowledge regarding treatment of patients with cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT).2 It is the first exploratory, prospective, randomised controlled study of any non-vitamin K antagonist oral anticoagulant (NOAC) in patients with blood clots in the veins or venous sinuses of the brain.

Both trials are part of Boehringer Ingelheim’s ongoing commitment to expanding scientific knowledge of stroke prevention and form part of the extensive RE-VOLUTION® clinical trial programme for dabigatran etexilate, which upon completion will have enrolled more than 60,000 patients worldwide.1-14

The results from these two trials will be presented in the following sessions:

Abstract title Presentation details RE-SPECT ESUS: Dabigatran versus acetylsalicylic acid for stroke prevention in patients with embolic stroke of undetermined source Wednesday 17 October, 19:10 – 19:30, HALL A Session code: AWA01 Session title: Opening: late-breaking trials Presentation number: 100 RE-SPECT CVT: Randomized controlled trial of the safety and efficacy of dabigatran etexilate vs. dose-adjusted warfarin in patients with cerebral venous thrombosis Saturday 20 October, 11:30 – 11:50, HALL B Session code: AWA03 Session title: Award lectures & late breaking trials Presentation number: 101

Please click on the following link for ‘Notes to Editors’ and ‘References’: http://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/press-release/Results-from-two-Pradaxa-trials-to-be-presented-at-WSC

Intended audiences:

This press release is issued from our Corporate Headquarters in Ingelheim, Germany and is intended to provide information about our global business. It is directed to the international audience outside Germany. Please be aware that information relating to the approval status and labels of approved products may vary from country to country, and a country-specific press release on this topic may have been issued in the countries where we do business.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015005075/en/

Source: Businesswire