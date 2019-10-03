RIMES Hires New Head of Sales for Asia

by businesswireindia.com

RIMES Technologies, the leading provider of data management and RegTech for the financial services industry, has appointed Kahfai Kok as Senior Vice President and Head of Sales for Asia. Kahfai will be based in RIMES’ Singapore office and will report into Ewan Scott, who heads up sales for RIMES across Europe the Middle East & Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific (APAC).

In his role, Kahfai will be responsible for driving sales of RIMES’ multi-award-winning Managed Data Service and RegFocussm , thereby helping firms in the region manage the cost and complexity of their data requirements while keeping pace with emerging regulations. As part of this work, Kahfai will spearhead efforts to further leverage the cooperation between RIMES and Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI), which comprises of sales and support activities for asset managers in the strategic Japanese market.

Kahfai brings to bear more than seventeen years’ experience in Asia’s financial data management space. Previous roles include Head of Portfolio Analytics APAC at Bloomberg, and Head of Asia at RiskMetrics Group. Kahfai is RIMES’ most senior hire in Asia to date and underscores the company’s commitment to its already significant client base in the region.

Christian Fauvelais, CEO of RIMES, commented: “Asia is a key growth market for RIMES and we are looking at how we can best meet the needs of financial sector firms across the region. This latest hire boosts our senior team in the region and will help us provide clients and prospects with the support they need to handle their data management challenges and operate at their best. Kahfai’s resume speaks for itself, and we can’t wait to put his experience to use for our clients.”

Kahfai Kok commented: “RIMES is one of the most innovative and fast-moving companies in the data management space. I’m excited to join the company as it continues to grow its footprint in Asia and support financial services firms as they get to grips with an increasingly complex data landscape.”

About RIMES

RIMES is an award-winning data management and compliance specialist that truly understands the challenges faced by its customers. It serves over 350 asset managers, owners, servicers and banks in 45 countries including 60 of the 100 largest global asset managers by TAUM and 9 of the 10 largest asset servicers. www.rimes.com

Source: Businesswire