Rimini Street Becomes Support Service Provider for Hyundai-Kia Motors’ Global Database Portfolio

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, announced that it has been selected as the software support services provider to global auto manufacturer Hyundai-Kia Motors.

By providing efficient, timely, and cost-effective database maintenance and support, Rimini Street plans to actively support Hyundai-Kia Motors in their endeavor to implement a business-driven IT roadmap.

Cost Optimization and Desire for Quality Support

To support response to paradigm shifts in the automobile industry and active technology innovation, Hyundai-Kia Motors set out a new IT strategy that strives to maximize value across the IT landscape.

Hyundai-Kia Motors has been exploring options to reduce their reliance on the existing software vendor database support and achieve cost optimization by identifying alternative solutions.

After extensive multi-dimensional feasibility analyses and due diligence, Hyundai-Kia Motors selected and contracted with Rimini Street as their database maintenance and support services provider.

“Rimini Street has been demonstrating its competitiveness by offering robust and responsive database support along with cost saving benefits” said Mr. Lee Beom Tae, Head of Hyundai-Kia’s Cloud Infrastructure Team. “On the basis of the partnership that has begun with Rimini Street, we will work to actively push forward innovation and offer greater value to our customers,” he added.

Proven Track Record of Successful Database and Application Support

Today, Rimini Street provides support to clients operating in more than 100 countries, including hundreds of database clients and many thousands of database instances worldwide, and serves clients with database architectures that range from single global instances to large, complex landscapes that include thousands of mission-critical instances.

“We are pleased to welcome Hyundai-Kia Motors to our fast-growing Rimini Street family of global and Korean clients, and we look forward to working together in the years ahead as their trusted partner for mission-critical software support,” said Seth A. Ravin, CEO and chairman of the board, Rimini Street. “Hyundai has achieved its strategic objectives with a switch to Rimini Street support. They are now saving significant costs, getting more robust and responsive service, avoiding costly updates, and able to re-invest the financial, labor and time savings in technology innovation and other initiatives that create competitive advantage to support growth.”

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The Company has redefined enterprise software support services since 2005 with an innovative, award-winning program that enables licensees of IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, SAP and other enterprise software vendors to save up to 90 percent on total maintenance costs. Clients can remain on their current software release without any required upgrades for a minimum of 15 years. Over 1,850 global Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries currently rely on Rimini Street as their trusted, third-party support provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn. (C-RMNI)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “continue,” “future,” “will,” “expect,” “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of future events, future opportunities, global expansion and other growth initiatives and our investments in such initiatives. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance, nor are these statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Rimini Street’s business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including inflation and interest rates, and general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which Rimini Street operates; adverse developments in pending litigation or in the government inquiry or any new litigation; the final amount and timing of any refunds from Oracle related to our litigation; our need and ability to raise additional equity or debt financing on favorable terms and our ability to generate cash flows from operations to help fund increased investment in our growth initiatives; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity requirements; the terms and impact of our outstanding 13.00% Series A Preferred Stock; changes in taxes, laws and regulations; competitive product and pricing activity; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the success of our recently introduced products and services, including Rimini Street Mobility, Rimini Street Analytics, Rimini Street Advanced Database Security, and services for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud products, in addition to products and services we expect to introduce in the near future; the loss of one or more members of Rimini Street’s management team; uncertainty as to the long-term value of Rimini Street’s equity securities; and those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Rimini Street’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 9, 2019, and as updated from time to time by Rimini Street’s future Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings by Rimini Street with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Street’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Street’s assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini Street’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

© 2019 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. “Rimini Street” is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.

